I'm always willing to "show" children that there isn't an eye under the patch, if they want. The same goes for adults who seem childlike enough. (Don't laugh, there are lots of these people around.) Those who are merely dull enough to require immediate satisfaction of their idle curiosities about the deeply personal circumstances of others, never get the truth. We should all practice extemporaneous lying, and this may be the most valuable aspect of monocularity to me. It's easy to say "knife fight", although it takes a bit more effort to sell that. Instead, maybe someone might be more ready to hear about an embarrassing incident involving office furniture repair?
Most of the time I get stuck in a do-loop and the person is gone before I have a chance to make a decision. That's probably a good thing, looking at it from a cost/benefit analysis there is no way anyone should ask such a thing. But I also don't want to pretend this obvious thing doesn't exist because it's an elephant in the room! What if the said person expects me to comment on it? What if the person thinks that other people avoid them due to this non-typical characteristic? I certainly don't want to contribute to that either! I have no idea how to approach these things...
My main goal is to treat them like anyone else and I saw someone with a broken leg I'd ask. I forget the comedian but they cover the topic of handicapped people feeling left out because they don't get commented on, they want to feel equal. I think it might have been Carlos Mencia (yeah, yeah, I know, dude steals jokes) but the point stands - if we want to treat people equal aren't we obligated to ask?
Thing is, I've never heard anyone ever complain that not enough people point out that glaring flaw in their anatomy that they've struggled to deal with internally. So I figure it's best to err on the side of politeness and ignore it unless it's relevant or they bring it up themselves.
You mean like their shoes, the shirt they're wearing, that kind of thing? Because the eye patch is only unusual to you, the person with the eye patch puts it on every morning. Hell, they might have patches in different colors.
You can ask, but keep in mind that asking only benefits you. Because I'm sure the person wearing the patch has long ago gotten their fill of answering that question, and doing so is no longer of benefit to them.
So to speak personally, I don't ask. It's obvious that there is some malfunction in one of their eyes, I don't need to ask because that's all I need to know. Asking for more detail, well, I just met the person. Why would I think I can now delve into their personal details just because they're wearing an eye patch? More so, I don't ask because I'll betcha they are sick...and...tired of answering to random strangers who, truth be told, don't give a shit about the person and just want an answer to their curiosity.
It kind of relates to what one of my friends recently observed and experienced, someone asked them what race they are. She's light skinned but black. The person asking went through a few different combinations latino, white-black mix, etc and finally asked black and she got really angry. From my 3rd person perspective, I don't think the intent was to cause an issue but to relate to my friend. It's unfortunate because I don't see a maleficent intent, an unintended negative experience. This event is a small example of what I see on a overall change in society. Now everyone is walking around on pins and needles, afraid to make a social interaction for fear of making someone angry. Further isolation. Less tolerant to mistakes. I don't see this as a good thing. Boring. Uncreative. Polished. Unable to express an idea or question for fear of offending someone.
Sounds like you never really liked feminism in the first place and found an excuse to justify it later.
Further, at the time this happened, I didn't even know what feminism was. I was around 16 years old. It was 1978 or so. After it happened, I did some investigating and discovered what might cause such a reaction. For me, it was plain that it was a philosophy based on false premises and as such worthy of rejection. I don't go about preaching my position, but I also certainly never even silently consent to the approbation of a false idea.
Here's the real kicker: tell me what feminism is, then we'll see if we agree it's a good thing or a bad thing. (Of course, the debate on what feminism is will never reach a conclusion, so we're unlikely to get to the second part.)
I would also probably have held the door open, as I was taught that was the polite thing to do.
And she probably would have yelled at me the same way she did at you.
But as the old, fat, white American guy in the room, I wouldn't let her problem in this area change me for the worse or otherwise bother me.
Your recent comments have been almost nothing but the type of ideological snipes that we've asked you already not to post. Would you please stop?
I've been called out once for "ma'am" because she didn't want to think of herself as being old enough to be called such. (that's a fair beef). Twice because I mis-gendered somebody. Once I got yelled at for 5 minutes because I opened/closed the passenger-side car-door. On a date!
I support gender-equality, but it would also be super if we would just learn to be kind to one another, babies.
On the other hand, I don't care if bad-mannered people react negatively. I don't mind if it's because they just didn't receive an education or because they received an ideological one.
Yeah, see, that's where that ideology falls flat on its ass. It's far from the truth and just promotes some kind of "gender warfare" bullshit.
She has the IRL cookie today that the rest of us will soon have as well.
I'm glad she's found peace with this sort of thing, but it's a shame that it happens this often. It just seems obvious that blurting that out as the first thing you say to someone is rude.
I have a beard, kids will ask me "why do you have a beard?", I like it - it shows they're curious, I like to encourage enquiry. The parents will try to shush them, apologising for the intrusion, which TBH I find weird.
I can imagine it gets boring answering the same question over-again, but it's not harmful really. The author clearly has a good approach to life.
People I sit with and talk to from 9 to 5 every day, not a word. You notice people glance, you notice some cashiers hesitate, yet just three or four people from memory have asked and it is always an abrupt and outright "so what's up with that?"
I am thankful because it really doesn't affect my life or personal image and so that mentality reflected by others behavior lets me feel justified in that outlook. But there are definitely days where I wonder if people don't ask out of courtesy or because they just don't care either way, and if I am feeling a bit lonley that can be a negative thing rather than a positive.
Mostly though, I just appreciate that people treat me the same as if I didn't have them, whether they have asked what happened or not.
I admire the author of the article for her confidence and courage. I could stand to be more like her.
That would be unusual in the case of an eye injury. Maybe the people asking are coming from the context that it's a temporary injury?
Well, not so fast; that rather depends on what's on the patch... I'm sure I don't need to list examples!
I'm always willing to "show" children that there isn't an eye under the patch, if they want. The same goes for adults who seem childlike enough. (Don't laugh, there are lots of these people around.) Those who are merely dull enough to require immediate satisfaction of their idle curiosities about the deeply personal circumstances of others, never get the truth. We should all practice extemporaneous lying, and this may be the most valuable aspect of monocularity to me. It's easy to say "knife fight", although it takes a bit more effort to sell that. Instead, maybe someone might be more ready to hear about an embarrassing incident involving office furniture repair?