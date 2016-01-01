Yea I'll buy that. I smoked cigarettes but not weed for a few years and the MJ smokers I knew didn't like white lighters for that reason. They didn't say they were unlucky though.
Source: looking at a white bic, a lime green bic, and a brown bic on my desk right now
Makes no sense.
I'm not at all in favor of criminalising recreational drugs, But arresting someone for having done something illegal without them currently doing said illegal thing makes sense.
I'm also pretty sure it's not even the act of smoking weed that's illegal, it's the possession (at least that's the case in the UK) - you can't nab someone for possession because they possessed at some point in the past, because that is - by definition - no longer possession.
Or maybe to put it less negatively, the more people think about something they enjoy, the more likely they are to create folklore about it.
Yea I'll buy that. I smoked cigarettes but not weed for a few years and the MJ smokers I knew didn't like white lighters for that reason. They didn't say they were unlucky though.