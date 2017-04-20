― Hunter S. Thompson
One that surprised me not long ago was that The Verve never got anything from Bittersweet Symphony (ironically). They had sampled a song that itself was a cover of a Rolling Stones tunes from 20 years earlier. The Stones demanded (and got) all the royalties.
tbf the Verve had the 18th best-selling UK album of all time and two other top ten hits off the back of Bittersweet Symphony's airplay, so I think they still ended up in credit
Occasionally the session players get a credit if they've spent time with the artist co-writing the song.
The difference between making a session contribution and co-writing the song is ambiguous and contested.
As a guide, adding a single instrument line doesn't count as co-writing - not even if the line is so distinctive it effectively makes the song. (This is grossly unfair, but it's how it is.)
A string arrangement doesn't count as co-writing either. Not even if it adds a catchy tune.
Arguing with the performer/producer about chord sequences, lyrics, the main vocal melody, and song structure does count as co-writing. But session musicians who do this are on thin ice if they try it without tacit permission.
What incentive do the distributors - your customers, and gatekeepers to using this approach - have to adopt it?
Surely, this is a technical solution to a non-technical problem?
Instead of a 1% of profit, you ask for 1% of revenue above 75 million.
Also relevant: Sly Stallone is suing over Demolition Man monies too.
This is getting effing way interesting. Hush money only goes so far considering Shearer has Simpsons F-YOU money and principles on his side.
I'm not a fan of studios or current copyright laws, they are horrendous. But, being the devil's advocate: I think the model often is that studios provide exposure for young artists and get profits from first success. If a movie is a hit, artists get real money on the second and later ones.
If that is the case, the contract is somewhat morally defensible (60k in 1984 was more than it is today).
A phrase I've heard to explain this is "Every time a building burns down in Tunisia, it gets charged against Star Wars"
The guy who played Darth Vader in the original trilogy has never received any royalties, because those films never made a profit.
Assume value is 0 and eval the deal. If the deal is otherwise good go for it. If you need an expected value to make the deal good, don't do it.
They channeled ebook sales through a foreign subsidiary and claimed it wasn't really a publisher but a distributor. This gave them an excuse to pay authors 30c for ebook sales, when they should have been getting $2.
Obviously Niche Publisher pocketed the difference.
There was a class action suit and eventually the publisher settled out of court for $4m. A quarter of that went to the lawyers.
BigCo content companies are staffed by thieves and parasites. Being creative isn't the worst job in the world, but it's unusually good at attracting thieves, fraudsters, and other vampires.