Ask HN: Any lawyers/accountants I can speak with?
3 points by kidlogic 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 5 comments
I am currently conducting some user-investigation for an idea that I currently have; the idea focuses on entity registration and compliance (areas that I have prior experience in).

I was wondering if I could speak with any lawyers/accountants who would be willing to share their experiences.

Please let me know if this is possible - thanks!




The way Patrick "patio11" Mackenzie validated his idea for Appointment Reminder was to make a mockup, make appointments with the relevant demographic at the professional's regular rate, and use that time to show the professional the mockup.

https://www.conversionaid.com/podcast/patrick-mckenzie-kalzu...


I walked in rather than making appointments, mostly out of a lack of planning / confidence in my ability to make things happen over the telephone.


Thanks. Do you think that for your target market, being a walk-in was more beneficial than appointments would have been?

As I was typing I sort of had a feeling that lawyers and hair salons have different attitudes toward walk-ins. Partly because I was in a PT office with the boy's ankle a couple of weeks ago when a fellow walked in and was trying to pitch something about an app...it wasn't really clear what from fifteen feet away (but I don't think it was clearer to the office manager) and the person to talk to was a Physical Therapist and consequently booked solid. The fellow didn't seem to be aware of HIPAA either and my instinct is it was at least even money he was planning to outsource development...yellow legal pad might have been a factor.

The office manager tried to direct the fellow toward thinking about HIPAA but I don't think it registered. Anyway, the eaves dropping reminded me of your story.

I'm curious if there is a better link than that interview to that particular story.


Have you tried going through the yellow pages and calling a couple of local lawyers and accountants?

Another option would be to go to functions that they frequently put on and chat to some relatively informally and if they show interest then make an appointment to go indepth.

These are the two avenues I would try if I were in your situation. Or ... did I miss something? I don't think many lawyers nor accountants would be reading HN.


Happy to share my own experiences. I work with George Grellas (frequent poster here) at Grellas Shah LLP. You can find my information on our firm website: http://grellas.com/david-siegel.html




