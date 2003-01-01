Filesystem-level encryption don't use modes where the state of one sector depends on previous sector. All that is needed is for decrypting a sector is filesystem header and sector number.
more information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disk_encryption_theory
With these systems, file system corruption is not a significantly different issue than it is with other systems. It is not the case that a filesystem is much more likely to become entirely or largely inaccessible than it would be if it had not been encrypted, unless if course if you lose the key!
I'd be in remiss if I didn't mention that while XTS is the standard, it fixes a very specific kind of problem, and you probably still want something on top with a more traditional form of encryption for specific sensitive files. To be clear, the advise is not "don't use FileVault 2"! It's: "do not only use FV2". My work machine, for example, is FV2, but all important credentials are GPG'd using a smart card that's normally not attached to the machine.
I use FileVault 2 with Yubikey 4-backed GPG for sensitive files. (Turn disk encryption on, but don't count on it to keep your files secret in a lot of threat models.)