Google certainly should be doing more to combat this issue, but the crux of this issue seems to be that there are a lot of intermediaries and consumers (teachers and schools) in the ed-tech industry with a very clear obligation to do more about this but aren't.
But years afterwards, once everyone had migrated over, integrated everything with Google, then they it broke that Google had lied. And it's not like people sat on their hands either - there was a lot of anger and many complaints. But that only goes so far when you have an Education IT budget - migrations take a lot of tim and a lot of effort, and a lot of money.
The schools got conned hard, and it's not something you can just decide to switch on a dime either. Some Ed-Tech folk certainly carry the blame for evangelizing for Google, but the Education IT Administrators need to be given a break here when everything led them to believe Google's advertising.
I get the feeling that this wasn't some insidious conspiracy from Google to get us hooked on GAFE so much as internal forces at Google not talking to one another and data-collection ultimately winning out. I find that the more complicated explanation is Google decided to do this despite the risk of fighting fines and additional regulations from the government as well as potentially thousands of institutions, and potentially tens of thousands of individuals led to believe the terms and conditions of the contract were different than what Google presented, as opposed to Google made GAFE and presented it at face value, and other forces within Google decided to go ahead with the data collection anyways. Right hand not knowing what the left is doing just seems more plausible and reasonable.
I don't know either way, and cynicism can be healthy, but this just feels like cynicism for the sake of cynicism. Yes, Google is a data blackhole, and it's an unscrupulous company, but this would just be absolute incompetency on their part. I'm not denying the possibility, but that's a big pill to swallow.
They promise not to do the things the EFF specifically calls out and the page has since been updated to change some of the claims that data is "not collected" to "data is not shared".
I am not trying to cast doubt on the report, I am genuinely curious.
Creepy thing is, when we turned it on we could see deleted emails including spam, everything imaginable that had been sent, received, or created for the entire previous years we had been a GAFE School. Before Google Vault even existed. We don't have control over the collected data, these companies just give us the illusion of it by letting us disable our own access to it.
Don't want Google now notification for in store deals on your android phone? Ok, you can disable it...but Google is still tracking what stores you go to when and where.
A big thing I've seen that keeps schools in GAFE is affordability and ease of management. IT department workloads plummet, so no arguments from them. Also imagine the nightmare of trying to export all of your google docs to another platform somehow.
I don't like it and it isn't right, but before this can change I think we'll need good open cloud alternatives with easy migration paths. As far as chromebook hardware is concerned, we'll need another viable cheap alternative that respects privacy.
Imagine if every time you saved a document in Microsoft Word or Apple Pages, a record of when you saved, and how much time you spent in the app was saved by Microsoft or Apple. Now imagine every app you run in the OS tracks your activity to some degree, and every website is tracked too. Imagine this wasn't anonymous either because you'd signed into the OS and your account has your name, your gender, your location, your date-of-birth and even your mobile phone number. In other words, some of your most private and personal details tied to your activity in the OS.
No, this isn't a dystopian episode of Black Mirror, but real life. It's called ChromeOS and it's spread like wildfire in US schools. It should never have gained a foothold in Education without stronger privacy assurances and a guarantee of no tracking of students (who don't even have any choice in the matter).
I'm just utterly baffled by the response of the tech community toward Google on the issue of privacy and data collection. There is a strong double standard.
Microsoft and Facebook are, quite rightly, criticised and scrutinised over the amount and the degree of tracking they undertake. Meanwhile, Google, who capture unimaginably huge amounts of data on users, escapes any scrutiny.
Assurances that the data is "anonymised" or aggregated are not enough. The sheer scale of the data collected, even in aggregated form, lets these companies interrogate the data in ways we simply can't imagine.
I don't blame ordinary users for not fully understanding the privacy implications and the myriad and insidious ways they are tracked. But what excuse does the tech community have for giving Google a free pass on privacy and online tracking?
"Imagine if every time you saved a document in Microsoft Word or Apple Pages, a record of when you saved, and how much time you spent in the app was saved by Microsoft or Apple. Now imagine every app you run in the OS tracks your activity to some degree, and every website is tracked too."
You've just described Windows 10 telemetry. This is how low the privacy standards are for the US software giants.
Apparently it is still many people's dream at SV to work there, so they keep their shinny new rosa tinted glasses on with regards to Google.
On top of the chromebook Google has the classroom project which also pulls all roster data from a school and stores it on their servers...