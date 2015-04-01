I'm also not sure what makes it so hard for people to see the obvious fact that landlording is morally unjustifiable. Ideology is a hell of a drug I guess.
I'm also not sure what makes it so hard for people to see the
obvious fact that landlording is morally unjustifiable.
>Owners of valuable land would be forced to make maximum use of land with higher density rentals in order to make sufficient rental income to pay the land tax.
What would the 100% be on exactly?
I believe he's mixing up profit with income, which should tell you how well-read he is on the subject matter.
Formula: total rental income * (value of land / value of land and buildings)
To begin with, is there a housing crisis in America? In my books, there is more housing per capita in U.S. than in every other country of the world save for Australia, and it is also more modern that almost everywhere else except a few countries that built out from nothing in the recent years like China (but per capita housing stock is much much lower there, and that housing is Soviet-style apartment blocks).
Much of the profit from the economy gets ploughed into land values, so land prices increase due to growth of the wider economy. So, much like owning company stock, you do nothing yet still profit from other people's effort, except with land, there's much less risk.
100% land tax was proposed by Henry George, and I'm surprised the article doesn't mention him. The idea is simply that land, natural resources etc, belong to all of us.
Consider a newborn child in a world where all the land is owned by other people.
They are essentially born a slave, having to work a substantial amount simply to pay rent to someone who does nothing but own land.
This proposal effectively acknowledges that we are all entitled to a share of the earth.
Of course any proposal that advocates "tax" or "government" is going to touch certain sensibilities, but rather than imagining an evil government sucking wealth from plucky individuals, consider it instead a big shared pool of cash, and every individual has a say in how (and how much) is collected and spent - which is what government ideally is.
You are making things up - trying to see a problem where there isn't. Better think about fixing childcare, and healthcare - that's where the real crisis is.
By "afford housing" I don't mean just buying, but also renting. Rent prices reflect sale prices.
No fiscal solution could fix San Francisco housing prices, only 'fix' would be crushing Silicon Valley so it ceases to be attractive place to be.
If renting is a problem you are doing something wrong. Median gross rent in U.S. is $959 a month. That doesn't sound much for developed country to me. Buying real estate is accessible to majority of U.S. households, in fact almost every dual income household. 63.7% have it, and many who don't have it, just don't want it (for example, i am making what it takes to buy an apartment i am living in, in 8-9 months, but i am not buying because i am not a gambler). To me not buying real estate seems a rational choice, unless you have a very 'fixed' career - like, certain that you are going to stay in a place for decades. There are fewer and fewer people like that, labor market gets a lot more fluid.
Why not? We are born onto the earth, and yet under the current system it is already owned by someone else, and we have to slave to those owners just to "earn" a place to be. IMHO We are each entitled to a share of nature as a birthright, and a way to achieve that while still allowing "ownership" or exclusive access to land is to apply a 100% tax.
Should one be able to own the air? Or the world's water? It's not far different to land ownership.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgism
[2] http://www.economist.com/blogs/freeexchange/2015/04/land-val...
That pretty much sums up the article. This is a horrible idea and will never happen.
(I don't know enough about this subject to have a strong opinion either way, but I feel pretty confident saying that this isn't a terrible idea)
It is, for a wide array of reasons. Assessment for ad valorem, as-is, taxation of land is highly contentious as it is, but there is at least some coherent basis for such assessment since there are usually reasonably comparable referents involved in actual marker trade on which to base an assessment.
LVT inherently relies on assessment of the unimproved value of improved lots, which means you need to assess something for which there will rarely be comparable examples in trade. That's a practical concern.
There's a deeper theoretical concern that the fundamental basis of LVT (that land in the conventional sense represents the ultimate source of all extractions from the commons, such that an LVT represents a generalized tax on the use of the commons) is fundamentally flawed. While land holding can be viewed as a kind of use of the commons which should be taxed, wealth more generally itself (and moreso the farther that wealth is beyond that which one could personally supervise with one's inherent bodily facilities) represents such a use in any system with public enforcement of property rights, as do resource extraction and pollution generation.
> It's an old idea that's been popular with various economists including (gasp) Adam Smith
Adam Smith also thought that the landholding class was inherently the only class that could be trusted with government, since the business-owning class (Smith wrote early enough in the feudalism-capitalism transition that the fact that the latter class would subsume the former was not obvious to him) would favor interests that were distinct from the common interest, while the working class, which like the land-holding class would have interests aligned with the common interest -- would inherently be too ill-informed to understand or politically pursue their own interest.
Smith is an important and often insightful figure in the history of political economy, but, especially when it comes to the relationship of land-holding to capitalist and post-capitalist economies, not exactly a source where "he thought X was a good idea" is a particularly strong endorsement.
I certainly have an opinion, but (like I said) it's not a strong one. I don't understand all the moving pieces and all the incentives involved here, but I'd be interested in seeing some more knowledgeable people talk about the LVT.
Merely asserting it isn't the same as refuting the article (which lays out some arguments) and doesn't really add anything to the discussion.
Taxes on land certainly make sense, but as written this essay's suggestion is to have a 100% tax on landholders income from land. So how, then, do they make money? Does this only apply to people who rent land but have done nothing to improve it? If I have a family farm that I want to hold onto, but rent out 100 acres to a lumber company does that mean I can't earn anything from that rent because I'm not the one doing the work? This essay needs some work to produce anything approaching a reasonable solution.
> It’s worth noting that more tax on land doesn’t mean higher housing costs! For those living in enormous houses in very expensive neighbourhoods, it certainly will: but that’s by design. But shifting the tax burden onto rich folks like this, means that the average person pays less.
I'm confused - what exactly is going to stop the company that owns the 50-unit apartment building that I live in from passing that tax directly onto me and the other tenants via rent?
And how does this help my parents, who own land and have completely paid off their house? Should they, age 60 and 80, start working the land to produce a profit to offset the tax? Should I come back and start having more kids to work the farm?
Competition. Your landlords are already charging as much as they can get away with.
> And how does this help my parents, who own land and have completely paid off their house?
The enormous pool of money raised could help fund public healthcare and social security programs that they would benefit from.
> Should they, age 60 and 80, start working the land to produce a profit to offset the tax? Should I come back and start having more kids to work the farm?
If they own a farm but don't want to do anything with the land, they should probably downsize to a smaller property, yes?
The smallest tax/rent increase will go to those using the land relatively optimally (to be decided by tax surveyors).
The point is to make underutilized land uneconomical to keep that way. Landowners can no longer just sit on land that's not generating revenue. To generate revenue they will build more housing. The economics of supply and demand with additional supply will make housing cheaper more than additional taxes passed on to tenants will make it more expensive.
Income from land is thus completely unearned and thus any
income gained from land ownership should be completely taxed
at 100%.
> you might as well leave it empty until the property taxes (if you kept them in this scheme) became overwhelming.
I believe he's proposing increasing property taxes until they're 100% (though I'm not sure what this means; you basically have to pay to purchase the land every year?)
Raising the rent more (to offset the tax) generates new taxes in exactly the amount raised.
Now, I'm sure they'll just layer it through a few steps to avoid the tax (like outrageously priced management services they happen to own), but I'm not seeing how they'd (directly) pass the tax on.
And then there will be no more interest in renting. Just own your piece of land.
And then all collapse.
How would we know what the value of that land is? Does some assessor come around and place an "expert opinion" sticker price on that land?
The city of Toronto taxes my condo based on a fraction of it's assessed value. They don't even enter the building up decide what that value is, but they have a database of every homes estimated value.
It may be easier to see in rural areas. As a farmer, the price of farmland in the current climate seems to move to where the net profit on the productive use of that land is expected to be ~2-3% of the land's current value. So, as a rule of thumb, if you can expect to make $20-30,000 per year off 100 acres, then that 100 acres will sell for ~$1M.
If the tax on profits is 100%, the expected income will always be zero. Thus, the land is worth nothing. It doesn't really matter if it is in the heart of a city, or out in the middle of nowhere.
"Owners of valuable land would be forced to make maximum use of land with higher density rentals in order to make sufficient rental income to pay the land tax."
I don't see how this follows if all income is taxed at 100%.
The correct solution is to eliminate NIMBYism by eliminating the ability for homeowners to restrict the construction of new buildings so that new housing can be built. Rent control should also be eliminated, allowing demand to match supply.
> No profit from land ownership means no price bubbles, because there’s no incentive (in fact, a powerful financial disincentive) to idly hold onto land.
There is no incentive to hold land at all. Business transactions are motivated by monetary gain. If there is none, business will seldom occur.
But toned down, would an increased, progressive tax on land ownership have positive benefits? More tax income, yes. And the author isn't wrong in that such a change would serve to level land values (and therefore rents, probably) out a bit.
There would sure be some upheaval bringing it in ("my mom can't afford to live in her family home anymore after 40 years!"). But it's an interesting proposal.
This is currently the way the world works. Get over it!