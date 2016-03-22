Ask HN: Alternatives to Vagrant for development environments?

I've been using Vagrant for about 5-6 years now to automate the setup of development environments. It was a great tool for spinning up environments that were similar to production and easily shared across team resources that jump in and out of projects. The number of issues we're dealing with daily with Vagrant is rising. The productivity boost it provided is entirely gone and the support is taking a substantial amount of time. We love Hashicorp and, I don't mean this to be a slight against them, but I'm curious what alternatives people are using to: - Automate building dev environments (Linux-based) with dependencies etc. - Ensure that your development environment is similar enough to production to reduce/eliminate potential issues moving to production. I have done some googling around, but it still appears that Vagrant is the top dog in this space. Willing to accept that it's us and not the tool, but issues with NFS sharing, port collisions, support for Fusion, deprecations with legacy Chef setups and more is just more than we can handle right now. Bonus points for tools that can be re-purposed for automating deployment as well (Terraform). Parity between development and other environments is important.