In a world of people trying to puff themselves up, Viral Shah is very understated and humble and flies somewhat under the radar. Good to see his contributions are getting more publicity.
The reason is not lack of ability: my guess is that at any time India's best institutions like the IITs or IISc have at least a hundred people who could build something like Julia. Instead it is perhaps India's poverty that prevents people from starting something that does not have an immediate academic or business payoff.
I don't think that IITs or IISc or institutions are deciding factors. I feel that people who do interesting stuff (not just in software, but in all aspects of life) do it despite their backgrounds, conditions, and other labels. Of course there is poverty, and lack of basic education for millions of people, but there are also millions of people in India, and the rest of the world, who have the skill to do very interesting things.
It reminds me of the collaboration between Hardy and Ramanujan. To me, the significant contributions from around the world, including India, represent Ramanujan working on his own in India while your PhD experience at UC Santa Barbara could be comparable to that of Ramanujan working in collaboration with Hardy at Cambridge. Hope that is not an overstatement. Your work should serve as an inspiration to many in India. Thank you for giving us a language to code in.
I was aware of large-scale project a few years back called FOSSEE (centered at IITB) which was promoting Python and Scilab. I'm not sure if they're still alive or whether they've run out of funds. Prabhu Ramachandran (of the Mayavi fame) was one of the key people behind it. Seems like something they ought to be funding.
Anyway, kudos to Simons foundation for funding Julia's development.
[0]: https://github.com/Manishearth
Disclaimer: I work at one of the top institutes you mentioned.
Even as we worked on Julia, we have been snubbed by some who think Julia is not real research, and had a hard time getting papers published. There is a larger issue of how open source foundational software gets developed and incentives for people who do that. Universities incentivize writing papers, not software, unfortunately.
Eventually, it did work out and SIAM Review published our Julia paper.
https://julialang.org/publications/julia-fresh-approach-BEKS...
Poor people are usually still afraid of falling back into poverty plus they still have poor friends or relatives who might rely on them.
A lot of innovation happens that gets unnoticed in Silicon Valley or around the world. People here do not have access to mentorship & peer network so easily (openly available in California), still being self-motivated and connected by reading tech blogs, advises, etc. Just top of my head are following two examples.
* Little Eye Labs => Facebook
* HackerRank ==> YC
It can also be seen as a counter example against those other articles about how Indian programmers aren't qualify.
I don't see it as a negative race baiting whatever but more as the above sentence (goto: sentence above).
That's why I edit the titles, totally missed the point of innovation from a foreign hacker widely used in SV and around the world. Point proven.
I'm not sure that's less racist…
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=3606380 / https://julialang.org/blog/2012/02/why-we-created-julia
There are several pure Julia DL frameworks - Mocha.jl, KNet.jl and Merlin.jl. What will make things really exciting is native GPU codegen, which has recently landed in Julia, but will take some time to stabilize and make its way into these packages.
We do have a deep learning workshop and a GPU workshop in this year's JuliaCon covering the state of the art and the way forward.
There was like 1 evangelist at CMU who used it for their work. The deep learning wave kinda took things in a rather different direction.
"In India, the formula for success is drilled into children from a very young age: get good grades, go to an elite Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), move to America, and never come back."
So parents will drill this into their kids? Never come back?
@pyimport matplotlib.pyplot as plt
x = linspace(0,2*pi,1000); y = sin(3*x + 4*cos(2*x));
plt.plot(x, y, color="red", linewidth=2.0, linestyle="--")
plt.show()
[1] https://github.com/JuliaLang/julia/issues/1974
In the meantime, though, Julia seems rather healthy, and this particular Python fanboy is nevertheless interested where Julia will take us!
Julia is not an aggressor. It's not even a competitor. Rather, it is another stab at improving scientific computation. Let's focus on trying to learn from Julia instead of spreading FUD.
Edit: speaking specifically about the language I think that it's a very good effort and it can be only a good thing for the current languages ecosystem, even if I don't appreciate some of its idiosyncrasies.
In a world of people trying to puff themselves up, Viral Shah is very understated and humble and flies somewhat under the radar. Good to see his contributions are getting more publicity.