Ask HN: Finding the intersection of music preferences on Spotify with a friend?
4 points by arikr 240 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
I feel like I'd heard of some software or a plugin that did this, but I cannot find it.

It would be nice to be able to see, based on a group of people's spotify data, the intersection of music preferences to create the optimal group playlist




Spotify has an API. I'm not sure if you can get your friends' public playlists without them authorizing the application, though.

You could probably squeeze this into a < 50 line python program. Just make an API call for all the playlists you want, toss their songs into sets, and intersect them.

Agreed it would be cool to see! You should build it. :)




