Ask HN: How to find a next CTO job
8 points by dmitryame 240 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 5 comments
How should one approach looking for a next CTO gig? Any specific sites/communities online?



Do you mean a real executive position or a startup "technical cofounder" role?


I suppose, just the matter of preference. Personally, the startup option seems to be more appealing to me.


Your best bet is to tap your personal network.


That's what I figured. But there have to be some online resources for this specific purpose. Actually, after performing an initial search -- there seem to be too many of them already. Wondering, which ones really work, and what to avoid.


I'd love to see what you find as well.




