Ask HN: How to find a next CTO job
dmitryame
240 days ago
How should one approach looking for a next CTO gig? Any specific sites/communities online?
wayn3
239 days ago
Do you mean a real executive position or a startup "technical cofounder" role?
dmitryame
239 days ago
I suppose, just the matter of preference. Personally, the startup option seems to be more appealing to me.
dyeje
240 days ago
Your best bet is to tap your personal network.
dmitryame
240 days ago
That's what I figured. But there have to be some online resources for this specific purpose. Actually, after performing an initial search -- there seem to be too many of them already. Wondering, which ones really work, and what to avoid.
hullsean
240 days ago
I'd love to see what you find as well.
