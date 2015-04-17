They told me I could get all I wanted. So I took 10. I arrived home and all of them were functional after formating and reinstalling. My family and friends got very happy with seminew laptops for free.
I guess is not only about recycling or shredding, is as well about giving a second, third or fourth life to our goods...
And lets be honest. Recycling is a very wasteful process. If we want to be eco friendly we should consume less, thats the only way.
Most people I know would rather buy a new low/mid range product than a used/refurbished device that was high end when it was released. It's mind boggling - you'd rather get a creaky piece of shit locked down cheap NEW laptop than a high quality business grade used one, because... it hasn't been used before?
I believe that if a device was gently used and hasn't failed, the chance of it failing after 1-2 years is actually lower than with a new one. I don't know if it's true, but it's been my experience.
But then again, my relationship with tools is weird - if I get them, I clean and rebuild them, so they're mine. No one else gets to use them. They're almost like pets. And I don't care how many people used them before me...
Yes but not only that, for laptops it comes down to priorities. I know plenty of people who are better served with Chromebook with 8 hour battery life than a refurb high end one with 2 h battery.
True for some devices and not true for others.
It's unhealthy to think about tools that way, off course rebuilding your tools increases their emotional value. If your rebuilds of tools are good, not very custom and things are not expensive, try to give them away to friends and family, it usually increases your satisfaction, lowers materialistic attachment and can make you more creative.
That 'the invisible hand' (by which I assume you mean the free market) prevents reuse is simply not true. In a competitive free market you would have companies that would specialise in reuse.
For Apple's products that is exactly what happens: there are actually quite a few companies selling refurbished second hand Apple products (e.g. [1] and [2]), including Apple itself [3]. Of course, regulation sometimes gets in the way: India's prime minister Modi is preventing Apple from selling second hand iPhones in India in an attempt to get them to start producing products in India.
The free market has many short-comings. Preventing reuse is not one of them.
Companies make money by selling stuff. If every item you needed would be built to last and people wouldn't throw away perfectly good things because the design doesn't match the designs they see on TV anymore, many companies would go belly up.
So...
Low durability = low price = many sold
High durability = high price = fewer sold
But mathematically you could still make the same under either approach.
Free market doesn't prevent dumping of hazardous waste in developing countries.
I agree that the free market doesn't prevent dumping of hazardous waste in developing countries.
Imagine you could produce a car that never needed repairs and would last a million miles and cost the same to build as current cars. You'd free up tons of mechanics and auto-workers to build and repair other things. Actual economic output would go up, more and better things would be made.
While it's still a waste, it's not as outrageous as I first thought.
I was able to part-out my old Macbook air (with broken battery and power adapter) and put toward the proceeds and ~US$200 toward the latest's model:
Apple just has that tight control over its parts pre- and post- use.
As an added bonus I always had a snazzy laptop, as I'd sometimes hang on to a high spec machine for a few months before selling it on.
From what I can see on eBay today, it's still an eminently viable cottage industry.
This makes sense, given data is almost certainly bound to be present on phones etc.
Maybe there's a more nuanced way to do this, but this doesn't seem all that bad.
OTOH, having these phones go through a refurb program and selling them probably involves a fair amount or resource use as well.
My "Hacker" "News" moment of the day.
Also, it's not up to you, the costumer decided to deliver the device for recycling and not for scrap.
The resources used to refurb and resell are a tiny fraction of those required to go from raw material (recycled or mined) to a new phone.
As far as data goes, soft tools will stop anyone but the NSA. If you're worried about the NSA you don't toss your phone in a collection box.
Yes, you are missing something.
Like removing the flash storage first, maybe...?
In any case, you'll pay much more for a refurb that's helping cover cost of the considerable labor involved in that kind of rework, whether it's expensively done by humans or done by expensive robots. With that kind of production cost, and especially with a huge upfront automation investment to amortize, it's going to be a struggle to keep the prices of refurbs from exceeding those of new product, and at that point it's no longer economical. The whole point of buying refurb is to get the same product for less money, or more product for the same money, as you'd get buying new. If you can't sell refurb at that kind of price point without taking a loss, you may as well not bother.
These phones are only cheap because the consumer market is giving them away (high supply). That makes them very good for specific applications and given the presense of complex sensors, battery backup, and small form factor you have a very attractive package for potentially important use cases. That's also just setting asside the idea that someone might want to use these pieces. Some third world countries may benifit from a huge influx of cheap technology every year.
Then compare iPhone 5S (£120) [1] vs Samsung Galaxy S5 (£130 - 140) [2].
I really don't understand why. Perhaps there's just more people that want to buy second hand android phones.
Probably because the iPhones are specced just enough to last a couple of years, whereas Android phones are over-specced as hell, even the Galaxy S4 had 4 cores and 2GB of RAM, which is still more than useable today...
The Galaxy S5 was released half a year after the iPhone 5S, which might explain the price difference.
Pity. My SE feels cheap and light by comparison, and its materials don't hold up nearly as well. I don't like that, but given the strictly limited lifespan that smartphones seem to have, I suppose it's really quite apropos.
If you own a car, it has steel parts. Some of that steel is recycled metal from old cars. We consider it new. But would you be willing to pay the same price for a car with a chassis harvested from an older car? What level of testing would be needed for you to pay the same price as the car with a chassis built anew? If that testing costs more than a couple hundred, the logical thing is to melt.
Likewise, 3rd-party repair shops will often harvest parts from old phones, to replace parts in phones they are repairing. Picking and testing components doesn't appear to be a problem for them. Their customers seem to have no issue with recycled parts being used to repair their phones.
If there is demand for recycled parts, and they can be reused while still ensuring quality, what is the problem?
Another distinct possibility is that the proportion of valuable items in this stream is too small to warrant their recovery. There are already tons of people that refurb and sell computers. It's a small market, and increasing the supply by 100x (or whatever the multiple of "wasted" recycling opportunities is) would likely distort that market into total collapse.
Having dealt with many of the major recycling centers in the bay area, and the resellers, and the various people in between, the maze of laws and contracts make unwinding this nearly impractical in most cases. It is pretty amazing when someone is willing to sneak a $250,000 mini-computer to you out the back of the building because the corporate "requirements" are that a perfectly serviced and operating machine be sent to shredding rather than do anything else.
Of course you really can't make a business off their largess but a number of important computer systems were saved in similar ways.
Generally there is often more value to the manufacturer that they not be recycled and so we end up with these sorts of contracts.
There are already companies doing it. TFA talks about iThings collected by Apple themselves whose recycling Apple outsourced to others under the condition that everything will be teared down to raw materials.
Have a look here for some real recycling action: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14100989
edit:
Hell, it's right there in TFA:
"Electronics recyclers are filled with heaps of broken iMacs and MacBooks, which due to economics and the requirements of certifications are most often scrapped rather than repaired or sold," John Bumstead, a refurbisher who sells MacBooks that he salvages and frankensteins together from broken ones that he gets from recyclers that don't work with Apple, told me.
In trying to source MacBooks to repair, Bumstead says he's been turned away countless times by recyclers who say they can't sell him Apple products.
So yeah, the question is not whether recycling itself is profitable or not. The problem is that Apple apparently has sufficient profit margins that to them recycling is less profitable than shredding the old iGadgets to raw materials and reforging them into the latest shiny. Especially if it's done in China where the resulting pollution doesn't affect them as much.
Much like our previous election, people aren't showing up to voice their concerns of not having the right-to-repair their electronics. This doesn't just affect iPhone users either.. this includes farmers. Having grown up on a farm, being able to fix your own equipment is absolutely essential - no debate possible.
I kid you not, one of the arguments against the right-to-repair is that you could repair your microwave and it might blow up and harm you. What a load of bull.
If you, or anyone else, is interested I highly suggest watching this video of an owner of a repair shop in New York. This guy has travelled to defend our right-to-repair, but the problem is not enough people are fighting back.
A few years back I had an online friend working at a tech recycling center, he offered to send me a slightly used laptop he'd picked up (I think it was a Thinkpad T40p?), only requesting that I pay for shipping. Even if it was a few years "outdated" by then, after installing Ubuntu it was more than enough to get me through a few years of college.
He also sent a couple smartphones, which I gave away to friends and family who were in tight spots. And even managed to get me another laptop for an underclassman whose previous laptop died out and wasn't able to afford fixing or replacing it at the time.
Heck, I sometimes like getting access to older tech devices too, just because it lets me try out new things. For example, among the smartphones I received there was an HTC HD2, which I believe has been one of the most hackable smartphones ever.
Laptops have become massively more efficient and consume significantly less electricity. It some cases it must be better to take them out of use and replace them with more efficient modern replacements.
And instead of letting the market decide when a laptop is bound for replacement, let's force people to destroy it. Of course! Makes perfect sense! Apple is doing this because newer laptops are more energy efficient! How great of Apple! Such environment, so wow!
Case 1: it was a perfectly functioning computer but the owner wanted something new. They could hand it down, donate it directly to a charity, or sell it through a company like Gazelle.
I don't think I've gotten rid of a single computer in 10 years. I have 4 pre 2009 computers that I know are still in good use after installing a fresh copy of Windows 7 on them (thanks to an MSDN license). One of those four is a 2006 era Core Duo Mac Mini. The 2008 era Core 2 Duo is being used now as a Plex Server.
Case 2: they were returned to Apple under warranty, Apple cleaned them up and sold them refurbished. Apple has been selling refurbished devices for over 10 years.
Case 3: they weren't worth selling or refurbishing.
If it ended up at a recycler, it is intended to be destroyed. That's what recycling means. The plastic bottles you throw in recycling get shredded too, even though they could undoubtedly be refilled and reused.
However, you talk about letting the market decide. But what your asking for is the opposite of letting the market decide. Apple have decided, that it's better for them to request the recyclers they work with shred the laptops.
So what's the alternative? Regulation that forces Apple to not shred laptops?
Which states that of all the energy used by a laptop (both during use and manufacture) manufacturing represents 70% of the energy usage.
So it seems to make sense to extend the life of laptops as much as possible.
One of those (MacBook Pro 2012 13" Core i7 2.9GHz 8GB RAM) became my main computer. It's sad to think it would have been shredded had I not saved it.
The stuff people trash is mind boggling, it's like they lose all powers of rational thought when it comes to valuing used electronics. A few hours of effort for $250+ on Ebay? Nah, trash it!
Shredding ALWAYS and calling your company GREEN is a LIE (to the Earth and customers) and PR joke @Apple.
Anecdotally, the reuse part of recycling was pretty heavily emphasized when I was in school being taught about the importance of recycling.
The problem with taking stuff that's sent for recycling and harvesting it for parts instead is that's a huge quality issue. Usable devices should be re-used; if it's being recycled, there must be a reason. And unless you're going to do an exhaustive quality assurance pass on every single component of the device, you shouldn't be reselling it to other people. And doing a full quality assurance pass on every single component is not something that recyclers can really do. Apple doesn't want its users to end up with devices that have faulty parts, and the only real way to do that is to require the recyclers to actually destroy the devices instead of salvaging them.
Also, I find it really strange that the article expressly mentions that hard drives are shredded. Of course they're shredded! You don't want any risk at all of someone else recovering data off of those things. Plus the whole quality issue as mentioned above.
Some people will accept lower quality at a dramatically lower price. I'm one of them, I buy used and broken items and repair them. That's the free market at work. Apple would prefer that I buy a new product from them thus this policy.
Now I have no problem with this policy if that's what they wish, but you can't have it and scream about how "green" you are in the same breath.
That makes no sense. You can buy used Apple devices from many places, and even Apple themselves sells refurbished devices. This move has nothing to do whatsoever with trying to prevent the purchase of used devices.
Because reselling old electronics involves finding buyers, which is not a zero-effort endeavor. Or maybe you're a company that is replacing a fleet of devices with upgraded models, and it will literally cost you more money in paid staff time to sell it than it will to just hand it off to a recycler.
> And unless you're going to do an exhaustive quality assurance pass on every single component of the device, you shouldn't be reselling it to other people.
Why not? Plenty of people buy old cars that haven't undergone an exhaustive QA pass. They run fine; some people even repair them themselves.
Gazelle makes that real easy.
As far as used cars, some of the major metro areas require you to get an emissions test to renew your tag. If the check engine light comes on or the OBD signals certain errors you can't renew.
> Shredding ALWAYS and calling your company GREEN is a LIE (to the Earth and customers) and PR joke @Apple.
While always shredding is a bit unfortunate, this seems a little hyperbolic to me. Shredding for recycling is still recycling. It's worse than re-use and better than landfill. Lots and lots and lots of companies use the landfill, and Apple is certainly greener than that.
It'd be worth examining the recycling efficiency too, which is getting better every year. Apple's aiming for many parts to be manufactured with 100% recycled material. Not there yet, but if that were true, then what is the waste from shredding vs re-use? There's energy, which could come from renewable sources. What else?
Devices that don't pass testing it always recycles. It's unclear if it's method of recycling is the best or not, because this article is one-sided and vague.
On the other hand, maybe a lot of other people love seeing things destroyed, as evidenced by the popularity of shredder videos on YouTube, or maybe it's interesting in the same way as car crashes and other disasters.
Follow the money. "Won't someone think of the environment" is often a smokescreen used by those looking to seek policy changes for their own financial gain. Reading this article does not have me envisioning environmental motivations; I get the vibe of a lobbyist-like group pushing an agenda with their own financial incentive in mind.
There is an energy surplus remaining after small profits have been extracted from many repurposed waste materials, especially workable electronics. Not much retail currency available, only wholesale but at least it's surplus.
However the "market" is balanced to the extreme disadvantage of the reuse/resale operators, and it looks like Koebler has been reporting things from that type of source:
Right-to-Repair
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/there-are-now-11-...
Financial incentive is not always a bad thing, especially when there's no real greed, just pursuit of excellent business opportunity instead.
Plus financial incentive is not always driven by the desire for financial gains, sometimes more so the prevention of financial losses. From the poor soul who's desperate for his gear to be fixed cheap by the neighborhood hobbyist who only needs an online factory repair manual, to the corporation that invested heavily in tonnes[0] of top-dollar goods truly having 2x or 3x workable lifetimes, they would both benefit by participating in a smaller purchase-to-resale differential that would naturally exist if the secondary market was allowed to thrive with encouragement.
Cornering the consumers into a pure retail-to-scrap scenario (with a support lifetime limit for backup) does appear to be more of a major institutional policy effort disadvantageous to consumers, compared with the Right-to-Repair operators who appear dedicated to removing as much gear as possible from the retail-to-scrap cycle and preventing future resources from being tied up within it. Consumers would theoretically benefit the stronger the right to repair.
Even when there is not much financial benefit either way, at least the environment might suffer less.
I agree, it must be a big deal.
[0] Metric
In my affluent neighbourhood, computers are often dumped at the roadside. Our council does have a recycling program for e-waste but I'm not sure of the transparency of the operation in terms of what percentage ends up in landfill.
I'm not condoning Apple's actions from the re-use point of view here but in the longer term, shredding computers at an industrial scale may be better for the environment than having a graveyard of 20 year old computers buried in a massive hole at the municipal tip.
Replaced the dirty drive, new RAM and it was far better than any machine I could justify buying at the time.
Each iteration of their phones and laptops tends to last a little longer as even a year or two old iPhone that has been kept in a nice case could be an effectively new product for the next person after a battery upgrade.
At some point there was some articles about how the e-waste ends up in poor countries where human labor is cheap and workers rights non-existent. Manually separating the valuable materials creates then huge health risks for those people. [2]
I don't see the "Liam" as useless PR. I believe it is quite valuable if companies are actually thinking how they can automatically dissemble the devices they have produced.
This is not entirely true. The flash drive on the 2015 and 2016 Retina MacBooks are "soldered to the logic board" according to iFixit [1], [2]. What happens to the soldered-in flash drives if a logic board from one of these MacBooks fails and is swapped out by Apple under, say, AppleCare? is it desoldered and removed from the logic board, or does the entire MacBook logic board get shredded in one fell swoop?
On a foundation of well-built long-lasting easily-repairable product.
Only shredding the remainder of parts which could not possibly have their usefulness extended by anyone.
Especially if there was any toxicity or energy waste in the original manufacturing process.
It can be seen that the independent repairers and parts harvesters are probably performing in a more environmentally responsible way than the manufactuer. Especially from an energy balance point of view.
And on a scale that's overwhelming, the repairers need relatively stronger rights toward overcoming any imbalance in their disfavor.
A very strong manufacturer can afford to expend energy removing a vast parts resource from circulation, denying repairers a much larger multiple of available energy savings instead.
Whenever shredding has higher priority than reuse, it could be a sign of greed or other misguided management efforts taking precedence over opportunities provided by true leadership in engineering optimization. Besides having priority over the environment in any or all locations.
Who knows what other entities might also be contracting with eWaste haulers to destroy rather than resuse as many tonnes of working W7 & W8 PC's about now as a modern salvo in their maximum-waste-declaration strategy, or to further an agenda of removing all machines not having a processor with a remote management engine.
From another angle it's not unlike a nation minting and shredding its own currency for its subjects as it sees fit, to control its value relative to other established currencies, with only secondary regard for the environment if that.
Hmm, except it's mostly not their own currency they're shredding.
Which brings us to the relative environmental cost of different underlying currencies after all . . .
When you really follow the money.
There is potentially more data on these devices than is stored on _just_ the hard-drives.
However now that the apfs file system and secure enclave all but guarantee my data will not be recovered I'm okay with it being recycled.
Most Apple devices can already be securely erased, many laptops can easily have hard drives removed.
I think the argument only works for totally non-functional iPhones/tablets where flash recovery might be possible, but it's not possible to run the secure erase procedure.
Also, I think stone tablets would be more akin to tax records or census data or great works rather than every day life of someone.
while [[ 1 == 1 ]]; do
1. Make products near impossible to repair.
2. Do not allow parts to be available for purchase for repair.
3. Brick product if repaired.
4. Advertise like hexx that Apple is a environmentally conscious company.
done
E.g. take Al Gore, self styled environmentalist, and author of books like An Inconvenient Truth: The Planetary Emergency of Global Warming and What We Can Do About It. He's on the Apple Board of Directors and has been on it for many many years. He's willing to take their money, but he's also willing to look the other way when it comes to actual environmentalism, rather than the appearance thereof.
grinding them into dust probably helps with chemical extraction of the gold, silver, palladium, etc.
> [European Commissioner for the Environment Janez Potocnik]
> "The business case is clear," he said, as he launched revised waste and recycling targets for the EU. "There's gold in waste - literally. It takes a ton of ore to get 1g of gold. But you can get the same amount from recycling the materials in 41 mobile phones."
Look at what happened with printers (HP's bottom line took a hit there), where you could buy a printer that had like 500,000 pages printed out of it for pennies.
I think you can issue Secure Erase commands which do work.
I was mainly referring to the old wives' tale that data could be recovered unless it was overwritten 7 times. I've never heard of anyone recovering data that had been overwritten just once.
I do understand, however, that there is no visual indication that the data has been erased, and that can be disconcerting. In that case, a ball peen hammer liberally applied should satisfy anyone.
I don't think you have a good mental model of how a SSD works. let me try and help.
Say you buy a SSD with 100 GB of space. It is really a 110 GB or 120 GB drive. You can only use 100 GB of it. During use, the drive will often "see" a bad sector, and remap it on the fly to one of the spare sectors it has on the device. When doing this - it does not wipe or do anything fancy to that "Bad" sector. So over time, small chunks of data get left behind in "Bad" sectors. You can format every single byte of visible space, but that will not touch "bad" sectors. Your format would only hit the 100 GB of space, it would totally ignore the 10 or 20 GB of spare or bad capacity.
So if someone gets your freshly wiped SSD, they can dig up all of the bad sectors and see what is there. Maybe nothing, maybe a part of a file that has your production credentials. The police and NSA have tools to do this fairly automatically. I suspect organized crime would as well.
Just writing some 0s to a SSD is NOT a safe way to wipe it.
This is the spec where people come up with. The idea is that you write a 0 pass, a 1 pass, and then a binary switch (3-pass). People have taken it to extremes with 5 pass and 7 pass BS. Honestly, doing 0's over the drive once is probably sufficient as long as you get every single byte.
If this actually worked, data recovery companies would make a mint recovering overwritten files. But I've never heard of anyone advertising such or ever accomplishing it.
Data companies make mint recovering deleted files and hard drives that have been disabled by the motor or control board just failing but recovering a full file from a hard drive with a microscope would be ridiculous.
Like someone else pointed out, the hierarchy is "reduce, reuse, recycle". Recycling is the option for items which are no longer usable in their present state, or for which it is not economically viable to repair the item enough to make it reusable. And recycling consists of... reclaiming the materials in the item to use in making new items. Which involves destroying the item.
Would you be upset to learn that drink containers (such as metal cans and plastic bottles) that go to a "recycling" center don't just get sterilized and refilled/re-labeled with new drinks? That instead they are destroyed to reclaim the metal or plastic in them, so that other metal or plastic items can be made of those materials? Would you condemn that as hypocritically un-environmental?
Read some iFixit teardowns of Apple products. Apple goes out of their way to make their computers very hard to repair. The environmental cost to repair a computer that is only a few years old is insignificant compared to building a new one. But that wouldn't help Apple's sales, would it?
1) Apple offers repair service on all their products.
2) I can go on ifixit.com and buy parts for almost any Apple product from the last 10 years.
3) ifixit is chock full of instructions on how to install those parts. Apple software does not brick devices that are repaired.
4) True; I guess 1 out of 4 ain't bad?
Nothing to see here, conspiracy theorists.
Apple has traditional supported iOS devices for at least 3-4 years with OS updates.
My old first generation iPad 2010 can still get older versions of current apps from the App Store.
In my case, I came across my old iPad recently, reset it and was able to install Hulu, Netflix, Crackle, Google Drive, Plex, Spotify,and the CW app
Edit:
I was also able to download Apple's productivity apps -Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.
There is a neat workaround for getting old apps onto an old IPad. 1) you can gift from one ipad to another, 2) you can install the older app if you have bought the newer version but it wouldn't install. I did this for a friend who bought an ipad but couldn't get Goodreader (no longer recommend) to install because they pulled the version that works on IPad1.
I think companies should be required to release the encryption keys or provide a way to install software on devices that are EoL. So many IPads got "recycled" that could have been put to better use.
I think Goodreader could do the world a great service by selling a version that installs on first gen IPads, they make pretty good budget ereaders for pdf content.
