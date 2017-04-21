Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Functional Connectivity Between Surgically Disconnected Brain Regions? (discovermagazine.com)
15 points by DiabloD3 240 days ago



I have been reading neuroskeptic for years. Their opinions have always provided a healthy dose of cold reality to douse the neuro-woo that is pretty common these days.




