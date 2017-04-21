Hacker News
Functional Connectivity Between Surgically Disconnected Brain Regions?
discovermagazine.com
15 points
by
DiabloD3
240 days ago
1 comment
hprotagonist
240 days ago
I have been reading neuroskeptic for years. Their opinions have always provided a healthy dose of cold reality to douse the neuro-woo that is pretty common these days.
