Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Why Prison?: An Economic Critique
(
ssrn.com
)
2 points
by
apsec112
240 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
taxicabjesus
240 days ago
I posted about how punishment is almost always gratuitous a while back:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13286085
(The summary looks interesting - I'm commenting here to remind myself to read this tomorrow...)
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
(The summary looks interesting - I'm commenting here to remind myself to read this tomorrow...)