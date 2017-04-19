Original idea comes from William Gibson's "Spook Country."
Written in 2007, "Spook Country" carries the cyberpunk sensibilities of Gibson’s 1984 “Neuromancer” into what is essentially a contemporary fiction novel: in two decades cyberspace has everted from science fiction into contemporary reality.
Gibson anticipates another outcome: when cyberspace everts it disappears as a separate or distinct reality, now we are “always on” and always connected.
