Show HN: Samsung Galaxy S8 bixby button remap to Google assistant (play.google.com)
7 points by sschueller 240 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



I would love to get some feedback. It works using the google accessibility feature to intercept the keypress and then launch the google assistant instead.

I have tested it on my International S8, however I do not know if it will work on a US version.

BTW, if it does not work on the US version of the phone there may be a legal case against Samsung or the Carriers because of the Americans with Disabilities Act as removing the ability to intercept buttons hinders people with disabilities to use the phone.




