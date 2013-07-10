This house has all the amenities. Water, sewage, gas, electricity, central air, internet, storage, kitchen. Like a normal house would have. And since it was made in the '80s , it was also inexpensive. And it's equity; I can claim it for homeowners deduction and can later sell it to get a bigger house.
Oh, but trailers are for poor people. This whole tiny house shit is for rich people who want to be "economical", while showing idiotic extravagance. Of course, a $30k lean-to just goes to show the case. Or $70k for that Minim crap where even a bookshelf is a line-item to add. (We have 6 bookshelves in our 'tiny house', and we didn't have to check a box on a bloated web-app.)
They are usually permanently placed, but are they permanent residencies, or more like vacation homes (for people who also have another main residence)?
I had the impression it was the latter from some UK friends I have with one.
...but if that ever changes, I'm about 99% certain it's trailer time. Makes a lot of sense, for the reasons you list.
Looks like this is part of a joint initiative led by MUJI and some design firms to commercialize an abandoned school in Chiba Prefecture, Nagao Kindergarten/Elementary School, as a "multipurpose facility".
http://www.awashirahama.com/nagao/ (Japanese only, although google translate does reasonably well.)
Basically the concept seems like a get-away for urban hipsters to go experience “rural farm life” or “communal living” just a couple hours away from Tokyo. And by "rural" and "communal" I mean complete with cute little designer huts/cabins, farm-to-table restaurants, and communal bathing/kitchen facilities, which I think gives this hut design/price point a little more context.
In the Japanese version of this page it’s pretty clear the hut is meant exclusively for this project, with more of an after thought that says if you’re interested in having one constructed anywhere else, that they will make an announcement “after Fall 2017”, which in this case is probably Japanese business lingo for “never, unless there is so much demand for it that we can make serious money off of it”.
You just straw-manned your way into a negative review of the concept. I think the vast majority of people looking at this can clearly see it's not actual rural or traditional communal living, but a relaxed getaway in the outdoors that's easy to get to, with top range locally sourced dining possibilities and an environment that actively encourages social interaction. The site you linked makes no mention of rural farm life or communal living.
It sounds like this isn't your cup of tea (and to be honest it's not exactly mine either), but I love the trend of people repurposing buildings and old spaces rather than knocking them down. I also love the trend of locally grown and sourced food, rather than importing everything. Literally one of the best meals of my life was all locally sourced. Meanwhile most things I buy from the supermarket down the road are imported and taste bland. I hope both these trends continue.
We've been making these here in the Ozarks for generations. They're not considered very hifalutin though. They're called "Hunting Shacks" here. Most have a small wood burning stove inside them and used barn tin for the roof (for style), but the design is the same and darn near as old as the mountains we live in.
Note that I'm not saying "hacker culture just compile your own," I'm merely trying to find where the additional cost comes from. They handle the contractor and the plans are already drawn and approved, so that's probably part of it. But still, $28,000? Is Japan that expensive?
I think you should either rename your effect or rethink its meaning.
Do cars or anything else often have warranties longer than 5 years? Does a regular house have a warranty longer than 5 years?
Yes, many products have lifetime warranties; cars typically have shorter "bumper-to-bumper" warranties (though, yes, some are longer, too) but very often have key-component warranties that are longer than 5 years.
I get that the intent of this product is different, but not different enough to make the warranty not stand out.
Lots of the higher priced products have only marginal (if any) differentiation from cheaper options, sometimes only the brand being it.
That's how you can have $400 plastic "brand name" glasses and $30 "non brand name" glasses that are made in the same chinese factory, with the same plastic materials and quality control, and both owned by the same parent company (e.g. Luxottica).
And let's not get into clothing and wine.
Not to people for which $28.000 is what $2000 is to you and me, which is the intended audience.
That website is a monstrosity. You get a blank page with javascript off. When you enable it, it takes about 7 seconds of pinwheel to load anything, at which point you're suddenly assaulted with high volume mood music.
Huh. I should have waited two more seconds, I didn't think anything was going to happen.
I wonder how many people (like me) think "something's wrong" and move on.
You also get that with a monitor unplugged.
It's supposed to target affluent customers with fast internet (in particular, Japanese internet, they don't sell outside Japan). If they aren't the picky types that disable their JS, even better.
Javascript blocking is a fairly basic and widely used tool for internet security these days. Having JS disabled by default is a security choice, not a speed one. It's definitely a sign of poor web design to not at least have a landing page saying "this website relies on scripts, please enable them to view the page".
Of course, since the page is literally just text and pictures, exactly what HTML and CSS were designed for, the fact that it doesn't work at all without javascript and takes 7 seconds to load on a 300Mb connection with them turned, we've got bigger problems. It's honestly like looking at someone who has built an treehouse out of shopping bags and resin, and then attach it to the tree with a powder actuated nailgun. The web designer is definitely using all the wrong tools and ingredients.
Fairly basic it is. But it's nowhere near "widely used" in any way that it would impact a businesses sales.
Googled for images and it turned out to be good old cabin in the woods, maybe readymade.
While it may seem a bit strange, Muji has been building houses since 2000 (english writeup here [2]) that seem reasonable vs the competition (prefab houses are more common in Japan and they can be put up in a day or two - big companies include Misawa and a even subsidiary of Toyota. Their sites are all Japanese, but you can browse the pics to see the quality/design aesthetics (which I quite like). [3] [4]
Someone else mentioned the $71K Minim Home as an alternative in the US (which is pretty nice). An option closer to the Muji Hut pricing (but you know, that one could actually live in) is say the Escape Vista which starts at $39-49K: http://www.escapetraveler.net/vista-vista-go
[1] http://www.spoon-tamago.com/2015/11/06/muji-hut/
[2] http://gizmodo.com/why-buying-entire-pre-designed-houses-cou...
[3] https://www.misawa.co.jp/
[4] http://www.toyotahome-aichi.co.jp/
I am unable to rent it out because it is too small per city rules and it doesn't have a kitchen. I could rent it out illegally, but if there was any dispute with the tenant, the tenant could retaliate by suing me for renting an illegal unit. In a dispute, I could be forced by the city to pay back ALL of the rent said tenant paid to me, ever.
My cabin sits vacant.
I'm sure you could find a good tenant who'd enjoy living there so it's just insane that's not allowed.
English aristocrats, which all could travel out of UK whenever they wanted, would still have "country houses".
It's quite common for people to buy a house outside the city (or more) that they vacation too. And whenever they get a chance to relax, they go to that place (as opposed to random travel locations).
This is similar in concept, just with a smaller (and artificially expensive) house.
I suppose it's just for people that can afford that. Like any beach house or holiday home.
Side note: MUJI makes some of the best pens I've ever used.
Edit: Picture: https://rwmj.wordpress.com/2013/07/10/garden-office-most-mos...
However, If you have the time, I really recommend you build something like this yourself. It will probably be 10x cheaper. It is not difficult to build something generally like this, and this thing is so tiny it might not require any permit at all. The real fun of this is you could actually use traditional Japanese timber framing methods to build it. You could do more with it too, like make the false floor double as storage, build in a murphy bed that folds up to be a desk, add sliding panels to act as a privacy screen, and a flip-down storm shutter (with solar panels on top!!! let's go crazy) so you don't need to use glass doors. I would also replace that ugly interior plywood with pretty much anything else (even bamboo) with goza mats for carpet.
Also, like someone else mentioned, you don't need that whole porch. It could be extended forward up to the glass (or whatever), with a small cross-section of bamboo as a baseboard where the drop-off occurs, giving more of a natural flow from the inside to the out. The left-hand side could be reserved as the genkan for removing shoes, lowered to add to the aesthetic.
Personally I think this whole idea would have been better served with organic architecture features, rather than looking like a weird ikea shed moved to Japan.
edit: Nevermind (youtu.be/Aaz80cOx7OI)
I guess only if it's "certified cool" by some fancy brand, but then again MUJI (無印良品) literally translates to "No Brand Quality Goods", so who knows?
Unfortunately the website is only in swedish as far as I can see, but the photos should translate:
http://www.levahusfabrik.se/gallery/
I love seeing these cool concepts for tiny houses, but why not use every available bit of floor space?
a professional to help you permit and utility-ize this thing as part of the purchase cost or an add-on service. make me feel warm and fuzzy that i can actually execute on this project of buying some land and changing my living situation.
anyone can build or buy a nice little luxury shack. actually living in it on a piece of land legally is the challenging part.
