Show HN: Eventn – Data-driven Microservices
eventn.com
eventn
240 days ago
Hello HN, Eventn founder here. I have been working on the platform for a little over a year and pleased to announce a public beta. Feedback, thoughts, comments very welcome. Ben.
sleiman
240 days ago
Interesting! Just signed up to give it a try. Quick comment: sign up page is a little bit broken on my Pixel.
eventn
240 days ago
Thanks for the note, I will get that fixed so it renders better on mobile.
Search: