Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Eventn – Data-driven Microservices (eventn.com)
5 points by eventn 240 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



Hello HN, Eventn founder here. I have been working on the platform for a little over a year and pleased to announce a public beta. Feedback, thoughts, comments very welcome. Ben.


Interesting! Just signed up to give it a try. Quick comment: sign up page is a little bit broken on my Pixel.


Thanks for the note, I will get that fixed so it renders better on mobile.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: