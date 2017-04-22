Hacker News
Fewer mallocs in curl
haxx.se
7 points
by
kbrosnan
240 days ago
1 comment
noobermin
240 days ago
Meta-comment, curl is one of the few products I know that a) has authors who care about such low level tweaks and b) does a good job at presenting it all in a blog-readable format on a timely basis...either that or it's just Daniel.
