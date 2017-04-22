Hacker News
Stores closing at a record pace
cnn.com
3 points
by
mjfern
240 days ago
1 comment
woogiewonka
240 days ago
I wonder what will happen with all that retail space? There was an interesting TED talk about dying shopping malls that was also quite depressing at the same time. I can see how this trend will only continue with convenience that comes with shopping online.
I'm also curious what this trend will do in terms of pollution from increased shipping.
