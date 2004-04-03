This conversation between Miguel De Icaza and the author doesn't look too favorable for the author.
No argument there. After working 15 years on something non trivial it's totally ok to get fatigued and bail out. I was pointing out that there doesn't seem to be a valid technical argument to it.
That really is quite childish, especially from someone who considers himself an old-timer
We once had a project where some genius long ago had mandated that parts communicate via FTP. Eg one program uploads a file, another program monitors the directory. Total clusterfuck, so we wanted reliable automated tests. Turns out that doing an FTP server in .NET is pretty difficult. Full-fledged commercial libraries exist, but we just wanted a stub for testing.
IKVM, Apache Mina FtpServer solved it in two hours for us. I suspect many .NET shops use IKVM this way.
Sad to see it go, but it must've been an incomprehensibly huge one man hobby project for 15 years! If I were Jeroen I'd quit a long time ago :-)
Let's hope some shops get sufficient value out of it to maintain a fork. Jeroen if you read HN, thanks!!
The only difference at our place is that we assume FTP works and do our tests on the file system. We don't test whether FTP works. We know it does.
I understand that sometimes one has to work because of constraint imposed from parties beyond the control of the project. This may force one to support FTP. But FTP is still a terrible protocol. Uploading files to a directory and processing those from a batch job is not a proper solution to an event driven solution.
> To us, it is the only highly available and reliable one.
As one who has had some experience with FTP I must say that you should consider reading after the meaning of HA and reliability.
> Web services have downtimes and re-sends
This is pure bullshit, pardon my French. How does FTP save you from a connection trouble? How does FTP have less downtime? FTP is a stateful protocol, cannot be simply load balanced and made HA. Also idempotency makes some HTTP operations safe to redo if connection troubles arouse.
For really huge amounts of data there is BitTorrent.
I mean, sure, FTP the protocol works fine, and so does virtually all FTP software, but for communication it lacks an important feature: the ability to tell when a file completed uploading.
When we started to upload reasonably large files on reasonably fast file systems this became problem. Our file watcher noticed that a new file arrived, but it's just started uploading. We tried polling the FTP server for connection status, but it turned out that the client supported and did at time use, resumed uploads on connection drops. We ended up having to parse each file just to tell whether it had finished uploading. The file fortunately was an enormous XML dump, so we could check completeness pretty cheaply.
All of this work would've been avoided with a transactional protocol such as HTTP.
(we tried to communicate with the people who did but they turned out to be the supplier to the supplier to the customer of our customer, 5 countries away, and fixing anything at all was not high on their priority list :D)
Ftp was because of legacy though, I would have preferred http post
Like tvjames mentions, you can rename the file once complete. Alternatively you can ask for a .md5 file to be uploaded as well and, if all else fails, you can simply poll for the "last changed" time of a file and assume that if it wasn't touched for 15 minutes it's probably done.
I'm guessing that the FTP server does the job of not showing half-finished files, since I've never heard of a half-finished file being read back from an FTP server in 15 years. I may have to validate this assumption, though.
That piece is interesting. I don't know many .NET developers that aren't excited with what Microsoft has been doing with .NET over the last couple years. Can anyone shed light on why someone would be losing faith in it?
Now we take in .net core, which has changing standards and incompatible build files between various versions it has released. To even get .net core V2 you've gotta go to their github releases and grab a beta build. By having VS15 and VS17 with .netcore 2, my toolchain broke and couldn't even compile any modern .net core projects, requiring full wipe of VS. Combine that with working on projects that could be written for .net framework, .net standard, or mono, and you've got one big ball of mud that nobody wants to touch. Maybe in 5 years if things standardize and multi-platformability becomes a real goal of MS, but right now, its easier and more stable to make multi-platform applications with electron than C#. Or just C++ and QT, or really any other language that doesn't have 4 different runtime versions.
There have been multiple projects where lack of a library or database driver have resulted in hacks or passing something to a little Java app and back because it's unrealistic to do the work in C#. Like I said, the MS world seems to be an echo chamber and the vast majority of C# devs shun any solution outside official MS channels. Why do they do this?
Because open source devs generally still dislike MS and until .NET core (which is not ready for prime time) using C# saddled you to Visual Studio, Windows, SQL Server, and IIS. Because of this, the open source community on other languages like Python or Java is maybe 20x bigger.
The other reason open source avoids the MS platform is because they like to take your stuff and replace it with the "MS official" version. Entity framework was originally a poor emulation of NHibernate. WebApi a copy of Spring Boot. Instead of helping your project, or making it official like Java tends to do, MS likes to replace your OSS with something proprietary.
The other big .NET problem is speed. I like C# syntax better, but when I wanna get something done on my own I reach for Java first. It's faster and more flexible. In some areas the execution speed difference is 100x. The CLR might be quick but MS never considered performance a priority until .NET core, because before core they were only competing with themselves.
The echo chamberyness is leaving the MS stack in the dust. Everyone else runs on Linux now. Everyone else is using containers and SPA frameworks and Postgres. In the MS world, the unofficial rule is that if it's not a visual studio project template don't use it. It encourages reaching out of the Microsoft ecosystem as little as possible.
Big sites like stackoverflow that have chosen to go with C# have blogged about their adventures. Most of these adventures involve building things that are already available from the community in most languages. Core may save .NET but it might be too little too late. Windows has already lost the war for server operating system and that leaves little reason to use C# over the primary competitors Java and Go. Both of those have ecosystems far larger and far better support for things like databases, mapreduce, Linux, containers, etc...
The only issue I really do have is down to fragmentation - library authors have too many targets to supports support. Libraries may support .NET Standard, but not the .NET framework before 4.6, for example.
.NET community ain't terrible, but it's nothing compared to Python and Java. I have tried to convince my co-workers of this fruitlessly over the years but basically all of them are .NET for life. There's no point in arguing that another product is better if the person you're arguing with has never seen it.
I used to share the same opinion as you until a few years ago when I got bored of making the same old .NET CRUD "line of business" apps at work. I decided to do some cool open source stuff that I always enjoyed reading about.
At first I wanted to use .NET but I quickly abandoned it after playing with Linux on AWS and learning about Cassandra, React, rabbitmq, elastic search, and Postgres. I had never even touched all of these great things. At an MS shop it's "SQL Server, SQL Server, SQL Server" for anything with even the slightest resemblance to data storage. Web development is "Angular" or "MVC" with little variation.
I started writing some cool open source stuff and realized I would be alienating myself from most of my users if I made it in C#. So, I picked up Java and never went back, at least at home.
I'm the only developer at our company out of ~35 that prefers Java over C# and the only one that contributes to free software. I don't think that correlation is a coincidence.
There are some great .NET libraries for working with RabbitMQ, such as EasyNetQ, Chinchilla and more recently I'm loving RawRabbit. There are also good libraries for working with ElasticSearch, and I use Marten a lot for using Postgres as a document store (great library).
The place I work is indeed an MS shop, but we're all open minded and use other stuff occasionally at work, and quite often outside of work. Maybe we're in the minority there too though; I know plenty .NET devs who do have tunnel vision, but I suppose you get that across al languages.
For instance, the CLR doesn't do any profile guided or speculative optimisations at all. That's a 20% win for most Java apps and even more still for languages with higher levels of abstraction like Scala. So right there from the start .NET is 20% behind. The CLR doesn't have an interpreter, so, it spends a lot of time JIT compiling code that isn't particularly important. That takes CPU time away from your app, not sure how much of an effect that is but I can imagine it's at least another 10% down. C# asks devs to control de-virtualisation by hand to try and compensate, but the JVM can do a better job automatically. CLR is only now starting to look at tiered compilation and even then only a very basic form compared to Java which has had it since Java 8.
But not only is the base infrastructure and approach far more advanced, the JVM's JIT compilers are way ahead of even the new RyuJIT. Not just fancy optimisations like devirt and escape analysis/scalar replacement, but even basic things like profile-guided basic block ordering. JVM can do auto-vectorisation of loops, lock optimisations, it can even replace speculatively profile and replace synchronised blocks with hardware (TSX) transactional memory. The CLR is multiple generations behind where HotSpot is. And the JVM team is extending its lead even further with projects like Graal.
.NET seems to have a lot of rough edges where MS said "fuck it, nobody will complain if this is slow". If you happen to use one of those features that didn't get enough love you get burned. Java is generally polished throughout, most likely due to the sheer volume of software written for the JVM
Honestly, I'm much happier writing stuff in Java or Python than I am .Net - both have substantially healthier ecosystems and I feel like I'm getting work done BECAUSE of my tools rather than in spite of them. I have to suck it up at work most of the time because we are a ".Net shop", but any personal projects I work on will likely never be done in C# unless it's a Windows desktop app.
There must be a reason for this though, one of the reasons why Java has a good ecosystem is because it's had a huge head start in terms of time and mindshare.
At the same time though, what's stopping people from making the open source ecosystem in .NET really good? There must be a reason, is it cultural?
Java's focus on cross-platform support from the start probably seemed like a waste of resources back in the 1990s when Windows was so dominant, but it had the advantage of making it more popular amongst UNIX users and the existing open source culture. Java going open source long before .NET also contributed to this. The end result is that you get organisations like Red Hat, Apache, IBM that create vast quantities of high quality open source Java code, and a culture that is steeped in open source development. Whereas in .NET it's rare to use components not built by Microsoft and when they do exist they are typically proprietary, same as in the 1990s.
This doesn't seem to be a complete explanation. I was doing Java heavily in the early 2000s, and open source Java was pretty new still. Apache Struts[1] was possibly the first big OS Java project, and it was only released in 2000. The first version of .NET was released in 2002, and something like Rails was only released in 2004.
"Head start" doesn't seem to explain this.
Simplicity is I think why python is so popular and why it is even used in all sort of odd places (like doing computationally intensive maths).
a) it had f2py at a really important (early) point
b) matlab is insanely expensive.
In any case, the current transition has pros and cons, and even these are categorized differently by each dev.
In addition, there are new alternatives that could cater to a particular dev's exact style.
We can see how the development works, and maybe people with more enterprisey (it here a word for this?) background find this problematic, as they are more accustomed to the slow pace of innovation/changes in that area.
For me, with pretty much FLOSS experience (mostly as user) this is nothing new or worrying. This is how business is done in the open, where you see experimentation. This is the way if you want to listen to your users: show them what you do, and listen to them. Do this often, not once every 3-5 years, as in the enterprise.
I will follow anything Jeroen publishes in the future with interest!
After this they tossed their Java runtime, added ActiveX to IE and started pretending that Java didn't exist. I'm not surprised at all that MS doesn't go near this project
They do this again and again.
* Look at what they do with programming language R, adding incompatible changes and calling it R. Don't use their R fork!
* Look at ES2016 and TypeScript, they lobbied to get Class syntax added to Javascript and now do an EEE with TypeScript and WebAssembly. Don't use TypeScript! Learn how to use Javascript and what prototype-based inheritance actually means - it's a rather great concept. Don't use VSCode! Use Atom, Sublime, IDEA, Eclipse, etc.
* Look at Nodejs, they are lobbying to get their IE11/Edge's Chakra JS engine instead of V8 as default JS for Windows builds.
* Look at Python, they have their hands reached out to it.
* Look at Nokia, the former number one smartphone manufacturer, they implanted a Trojan horse manager that canceled various successful smartphone product lines to go full in with WinPhone. He single handed managed to destroy Nokia, drive the company value down so they in the end bought it for little. Now even this devision is dead, what a waste.
* Look at Ubuntu, they sponsored the project to get a Linux usermode for Win10. Who ever steered up the community, at least they succeeded that Ubuntu now canceled their projects to have the rather polished Unity desktop and now goes back to the unpolished mess called Gnome. It also means the end of Ubuntu Phone with it's desktop mode - the only left competitor of WinPhone10 continuum desktop mode. They forgot about Samsung, they have now such a fearure in their recent flagship smartphones, and WinPhone10 is now merely supported on 13 devices.
* Look at Silverlight, they tried to clone Flash, they went as far as make the whole WinPhone7 Silverlight-land based on WinCE and lobbied Netflix and others to use their Silverlight video DRM.
I think MS gave up selling software and wants to sell services like Amazon or Google.
As long as something is FLOSS, EEE tactics do not work and can not work, because as long as a project is FLOSS, the mindshare of the project does not belong to the author of the project.
The author should not be trusted to have good intentions even if the project is FLOSS. There have been various cases of FLOSS projects that were turned proprietary by the author having a CLA and nobody forking and maintaining the last version released as FLOSS. Should Microsoft or anybody else try to proprietar-ize a project, we as a community should absolutely fork the last FLOSS version and support that version instead. Trusting any author (not just Microsoft) not to do that is foolish. Google did it with components of Android and the community didn't do much. Oracle did it with ZFS and now everyone ignores the Oracle version of ZFS and only OpenZFS matters.
I do not see any reason to hate TypeScript, VSCode, or the recent .net work that was released as FLOSS.
On the other hand I see no reason to oppose Flash and Silverlight differently. Neither is FLOSS and both have a lot of issues. Unless you have an interest in Flash, hating Silverlight when Flash is the alternative, is either hypocritical or simply doesn't make sense.
Note that while we benefit from Microsoft releasing FLOSS, the general trend of Microsoft/Oracle/Amazon/Google/others to move to selling services is more damaging to freedom in the long term than just proprietary software.
A company I was working at was using a java library to do one specific thing related to file uploads, despite all their code being .NET. The library became a bit of a black box and no one bothered to keep up with updating it as it was essentially a binary blob that sit outside the normal update mechanisms (visual studio references)
Turns out the library had patched a RCE vulnerability a while back, spent a fun afternoon making a PoC exploit for it (tricky because we had some other file validation in place) to win the unofficial office competition to find a security hole in our product.
I would agree with your point in general, but the moral of the story is that adding complexity is not good considering most people are too lazy/incompetent to understand the full implication of something like "I'll just use a third party binary / library here" to their ongoing maintenance.
Not sure what makes you think Oracle's JVM is slower than the CLR, in any case...
Lucene,
Guava,
Apache Commons,
Redis driver,
Postgres driver,
Cassandra driver,
Kafka driver,
gRPC,
Http2 support(on all platforms, not just windows 10)
Notice I said "equivalent". C# ports exist for some of these but they're unofficial, unmaintained, or both. The most heinous thing I've seen MS do recently is only support Http2 on newer versions of Windows. Http2 is a high level protocol and there's absolutely no reason for this. In Java you can use Http2 on any platform using Jetty, Netty, or soon built into Java 9.
I am not properly familiar with Guava, but aren't most things available in .NET's collections classes?
A lot of what's in Commons is available in the .NET BCL.
https://redis.io/clients#c looks fine to me (I'd probably pick the StackExchange client)
NPgSQL seems to be the recommended library for Postgres.
https://www.nuget.org/packages/CassandraCSharpDriver/ was updated in February.
https://github.com/Microsoft/CSharpClient-for-Kafka starts to show some of the issues you're talking about - Microsoft aren't supporting this one anymore, but they point to https://github.com/confluentinc/confluent-kafka-dotnet which wraps librdkafka - seems sensible
I'll definitely give you a point for the HTTP2/IIS issue - although there might be more technical reasons than you think for that. From what I recall, a lot of NET and Windows HTTP stuff is implemented in http.sys or WinHTTP which is a low level component. They're not going to ship a large update to anything before Win10, so that's probably why it's missing. In this case I'd just run nginx in front of IIS if you needed to, but I'd hope that most people running IIS in production can afford to update to Windows Server 2012 or 2016.
Things I've used recently include Guavas automatic argument tester, in memory caches/queues, high speed hashing algorithms, and Bloom filter. None of that stuff has real equivalents in C#.
That redis client looks solid, so I may got a bit carried trying to prove a point. The Postgres driver looks good too, but is not officially maintain by the PG team so it could evaporate some day. The Java equivalent IS an official Postgres driver. I see this with C# frequently, it's treated as second class by a lot of OSS projects.
You didn't make a counterpoint to Lucene, I assume because there was really no equal out there for C#.
These days tying your language to Windows, visual studio, and IIS is unforgivable. MS is trying to undo this with .NET core but for the time being I find it rediculous to need to pay for all these licenses. If my employer wasn't paying for my enterprise edition of VS and copies of IIS, Windows Server, and SQL Server I wouldn't be touching C# at all.
At home I use OpenJDK with eclipse and Dropwizard running on Linux with Postgres. The quality of the tech is the same and everything is free and open source.
I’m not sure if I’m understanding you correctly, that you’re saying Java is slower than .NET, and the JVM more vulnerable than the CLR?
After that, I started joking that installing malware one way or the other was Oracle's primary goal.
My understanding is Java tooling has gotten better, but being able to setup a hello world application in Java, or any established application without a ton of weird dependencies to discover always seemed painful, and "Enterprise" .Net applications didn't feel much better.
Today, my world tends to mostly center around Node.js and git... I've dipped my feet into some new .Net bits, and a little bit of go, and that's about it. I find the learning curve steep, but the actual implementation WTFs are nearly non existent. With Java/.Net it's always been a relatively steep learning curve (worse with Java) and a lot of WTFs along the way.
Setting up new applications in Java or .NET is by far easier than Node.JS.
It's Node.JS where you need 400 dependencies just to use the latest version of the language.
That said, there's many easy to use and simple frameworks for Java, and you can try also other JVM languages such as Kotlin, Clojure, Scala or Eta.
The JVM hosts the most powerful and fastest managed languages at the moment (via eta and clojure also allowing haskell and lisp on the JVM).
.NET is nice, but there's quite a few reasons why Java is used everywhere.
I'm far from a node fan, but that is simply not true. When it comes to going from zero to a "Hello World" webapp (super simple rest api that grabs data from db and returns as JSON) nothing really beats node in my opinion.
Install npm, npm install express (or restify), npm install database-driver (and there are drivers for everything), type a dozen lines of code into a single file and you're done. Sure npm is probably doing some crazy things with dependencies in the background, but you don't have to worry about it to just get started.
Doing the same with Java or C# is much more involved.
Of course going from there to a large complete application is far from equally trivial and I definitely prefer working in something else in most cases, but node has the whole getting started experience down pat and that's probably the reason it's become so popular.
You add two dependencies to your gradle, write a dozen lines of code, and you’re done.
Even if you go full enterprise it’s not much more. Let’s go full Java Enterprise:
// Enterprisify everything!
compile group: 'org.springframework.boot', name: 'spring-boot-starter-data-jpa', version: '1.5.0.RELEASE'
compile group: 'org.springframework.data', name: 'spring-data-jpa', version: '1.11.0.RELEASE'
compile group: 'org.springframework.data', name: 'spring-data-commons', version: '1.13.0.RELEASE'
// persistence framework
compile group: 'org.hibernate.javax.persistence', name: 'hibernate-jpa-2.1-api', version: '1.0.0.Final'
// database driver
compile group: 'org.postgresql', name: 'postgresql', version: '9.4.1212'
// to auto-generate getters, setters etc.
compileOnly "org.projectlombok:lombok:1.16.16"
First, let’s config:
// application config
spring.application.name=ourapp
server.port=8090
// database config
spring.datasource.url=<our database url>
spring.datasource.username=<username>
spring.datasource.password=<password>
spring.datasource.driver-class-name=org.postgresql.Driver
@Entity @Table // To auto-generate mapping for the ORM
@Getter @Setter // To auto-generate getters and setters
public class Book {
@Id
private long id;
@Column
private String name;
@Column
private String description;
}
public interface BookRepository extends CrudRepository<Book, Long> {
Optional<Book> findById(long id);
}
@RestController
@SpringBootApplication
@EnableJpaRepositories
public class OurApplication {
@Autowired private BookRepository books;
@RequestMapping(path = "/{id}")
public Optional<Book> getBookById(@PathVariable long id) {
return books.findById(id);
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
SpringApplication.run(OurApplication.class, args);
}
}
Notice how I don’t have to use any transpilers, etc, and still get typing and the latest language features.
But that doesn’t change the facts. Good luck getting modern JavaScript or TypeScript, without using any templates, in equal or less LOC, and easier to understand for a newbie, than my Java Spring Enterprise example below.
JavaScript is easy if you want to do tiny things, but as soon as it gets to larger projects, it has the same issues as PHP and other similar languages. Every language has some things it can do better, and some it does worse. Until JavaScript development slows down, and the compilation pipelines standardize, and there’s simpler ways to handle that, setting up a node.JS project will always be more work than a language where that has already happened.
Node pipelines are pretty nice, not quite as nice as go's channels, but nice none the less. There are different options depending on libraries. I don't find it to be significantly more cumbersome than C#/.Net (which I have more experience than with Java). Also, your "example" has a LOT of assumed knowledge, more than a relatively simple express app, that's for certain.
It really depends on the approach.
I had never worked with Spring or Java Enterprise, and could write the example after 1 hour of reading docs.
After years of working with vanilla JS, and weeks of reading docs, I still can’t get a typescript compilation and CSS/SCSS compilation and minification pipeline right. Seriously, I still can’t get it working.
I've managed to get webpack + babel + sass working pretty readily, in about the same time you mention above.
The coreclr is only maybe 10-15% faster than Desktop, but not a magnitude or more compared to old ASP.net.
I don't think that the clr is slower than the jvm, but quite a few basic frameworks are compared to their Java counterparts
And yes that's the problem. The CLR itself probably isn't slower than JVM but most of the .NET stack is. It just wasn't written with performance in mind.
I don't really think that's true.
Right, tell me the ecosystem of .NET vs Java and deployment statistics...
https://github.com/mono/ngit/tree/master/Sharpen
(Not sure there's enough here to actually implement its transpilation on any other project.)
[1] http://developer.db4o.com/Projects/html/projectspaces/db4o_p...
MS has a long, dark history with open source including attempting to kill both Linux and Java. Many of us have forgiven but will never forget.
If the folks at Microsoft had any sense, they would have hired this guy, but they're probably busy rewriting Office in TypeScript based on Electron.
Cause VS is good with resharper but without it?
I haven't used it much for java but Intellij is excellent, hell even eclipse was pretty good.
I'd say in many ways dev tools seem better for java, the thing .net has going for it is that C# is a much nicer language.
This conversation between Miguel De Icaza and the author doesn't look too favorable for the author.