Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Beedle offers 7 day free trial for their AI SEO (beedle.co)
2 points by beedle 240 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Their site is broken and they're using cpanel.


Beedle has announced a 7 day free trial for their SEO services, providing analytics and their 90 day keyword prediction before a plan begins.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: