Dortmund Bomb Suspect Attacked Soccer Team to Make $1M from Stock Drop (wsj.com)
2 points by booleandilemma 240 days ago | 2 comments



TLDR: took out a loan to amass a large put position then tried to plummet the underlying stock price which gives him the right to sell once it's below the strike.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/04/21/alleged-borus...


Not much use if it's behind a paywall.




