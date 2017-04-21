Hacker News
Dortmund Bomb Suspect Attacked Soccer Team to Make $1M from Stock Drop
(
wsj.com
)
2 points
by
booleandilemma
240 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
throwaway_374
240 days ago
TLDR: took out a loan to amass a large put position then tried to plummet the underlying stock price which gives him the right to sell once it's below the strike.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/04/21/alleged-borus...
tradersam
240 days ago
Not much use if it's behind a paywall.
