Ask HN: Anyone else experiencing issues with Facebook Ads?

Since their latest update to their tracking pixel on May 20th [1], the pixel is acting very erratically and failing to track conversions most of the time, rendering the results reported in the Ads Manager wildly inaccurate to the point of being unusable for us. Anyone else seeing this? We've reported it through the usual means but no one at Facebook is responding. [1] https://www.facebook.com/business/help/1292598407460746