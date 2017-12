This is a simple tool I created for building 3D islands that can be used in video games. It is still in the early stages. https://youtu.be/igQkXH1KAIw How it works: 1- A general outline of the desired island is created 2- Hit the build button and an island is created 3- Perlin noise is used to randomly add mountains Right now it is a very simple tool but I plan on continuing developing it until it can create islands like the one in The Witness. I'm talking only about the terrain, of course. [1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7h7AleSCF4