We already have a library of powers demonstrated to us by nature itself. Because the source-codes of most life on earth is written in the same language, porting packages from one organism to another is actually, generally, reasonable. We can already port single protein packages (though with some difficulty in delivery, and associated risk). There's no fundamental reason we can't start porting over entire processes.
Get radiation protection from Tardigrades[1], anti-cancer protection by mimicking elephants' possessing many copies of p53[2]. Give everyone low-oxygen tolerance conferred by PHD2 found in Tibetans[3]. More exotically, photosynthetic and alternative energy generation from various heterotrophic species.
And then of course, give optical I/O access using photo-sensitive neural proteins [4]. Or other optogenetic components to give us read/run access to dormant genes already in our genomes[5].
[1] https://serotiny.bio/notes/proteins/dsup/
[2] https://serotiny.bio/notes/proteins/p53/
[3] http://www.nature.com/ng/journal/v46/n9/full/ng.3067.html
[4] http://web.stanford.edu/group/dlab/optogenetics/sequence_inf...
[5] http://blog.addgene.org/optogenetics-crispr-using-light-to-c...
People who overcome those impediments to reproduction are the evolutionary winners. The changes can be physical, mental, metabolic, and/or anything else -- it doesn't matter because evolution doesn't care how the job gets done. People of the future will be more like those few people of today who are effective at overcoming the impediments to reproduction.
