Show HN: Form backend for AWS Lambda
formplug.me
12 points
by
dan9408
241 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
sscarduzio
240 days ago
Really nice, I had the need for this, but I eventually settled for an external link to typeform.com + zapier.com email (all for free)
dan9408
240 days ago
Thanks, also a big TypeForm fan. For the future, there's also a variety of other similar form forwarding services like this if you don't want to run your own. Like Formspree (
https://formspree.io
) for example.
