Show HN: Form backend for AWS Lambda (formplug.me)
12 points by dan9408 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Really nice, I had the need for this, but I eventually settled for an external link to typeform.com + zapier.com email (all for free)


Thanks, also a big TypeForm fan. For the future, there's also a variety of other similar form forwarding services like this if you don't want to run your own. Like Formspree (https://formspree.io) for example.




