Show HN: Two player game of Half Board Chess (halfchess.com)
4 points by navalsaini 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Please feel free to post a match invite link here to have someone play against you.

I have been developing this game for last few months and consistently building upon the feedback I receive. So feel free to share your ideas, whether its unicorn horses that surge ahead 3 blocks in a direction, or a fischer queen that moves like a horse + bishop, or some pieces that randomly hide themselves and force you to rely on your memory.

Warning: You would need facebook login. I still have very minimal feature set and few users.




