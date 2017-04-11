Hacker News
Building a Fast Equation Grapher (Part I)
(
rykap.com
)
5 points
by
adamnemecek
241 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
wwarner
240 days ago
I'm not aware of anyone else graphing with gpu support. But whether it's new or just new to me, it's a great idea.
rjkaplan
240 days ago
Thanks! (I wrote the article and just found it here)
