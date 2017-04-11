Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Building a Fast Equation Grapher (Part I) (rykap.com)
5 points by adamnemecek 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



I'm not aware of anyone else graphing with gpu support. But whether it's new or just new to me, it's a great idea.


Thanks! (I wrote the article and just found it here)




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: