The garden in the monastery next door was pretty nice. I enjoyed my visit to Utrecht. My kids absolutely loved the railroad museum there.
I recommend going to the Netherlands. The people were friendly and I got a chance to practice my limited Dutch that I had been learning. It's pretty densely-populated, but it's a place a I wouldn't mind living.
To clarify, 'Utrechter' is not the slur for 'homosexual'. It's 'Utrechtenaar'. When the word became commonplace Utrechters switched to another word.
If you're ever in Utrecht I can also recommend visiting 'Onder de Dom' (Under the Dom). It's an archaeological site where you can see the remains of the middle part of the church, and also the foundation of the Roman fort it was built on.
The problem is that a tornado is too localised and too confined to account for all of the damage seen in Utrecht. It might account for destruction in one particular district of the city, but it cannot explain why there were several hotspots of strong activity across a wide region of northwest Europe.
But a particular form of storm system called a "bow echo" can.
Bow echoes are relatively new to meteorologists. The term was first used about 40 years ago, and as weather radar has become more widely used, bow echoes have become easier to identify and study.
Small differences in wind strength can generate small whirlwinds
They pass over an area in a matter of a few hours at most, and they are associated with strong and localised gusts of wind, called straight-line winds.
These winds are related to downdrafts – winds that move vertically towards Earth's surface at great speed. In the context of a bow echo, the winds flow parallel to Earth's surface in the direction of the frontal system once they reach the ground.
"We have been able to reconstruct the shape of the front by using historical observations," says van der Schrier.
----
P.S. If you live in the U.S. Mid-West, you are all-too-familiar with what a bow echo is. Descriptions of them as such started making the weather news a couple of decades ago. And the "echo" part refers to the radar return: The radar "echo" shows the bow formation.
Here's the deal: You might have a storm front traveling at circa 60 miles per hour. The strong cells within it produce downdrafts that deflect and run parallel to the ground, maybe at 30 mph with respect to the cell. 60 mph + 30 mph gives a combined 90 mph wind relative to the stationary ground.
The heart of the onrushing front "speeds ahead" on this momentum and bows forward, producing the bow shape in that part of the front.
I've been through very significant instances of this, with damage of varying intensity across multiple communities with stronger spots here and there -- probably where local downdraft instances were particularly strong.
My parents were out of power for the better part of 5 days. That's how much damage was done to their community.
Another aspect of these events: The considerable momentum can keep them going for hundreds of miles. Storms that rip through the Chicagoland area can still be manifesting this bow shape and creating damage when they get to e.g. Virginia.
The garden in the monastery next door was pretty nice. I enjoyed my visit to Utrecht. My kids absolutely loved the railroad museum there.
I recommend going to the Netherlands. The people were friendly and I got a chance to practice my limited Dutch that I had been learning. It's pretty densely-populated, but it's a place a I wouldn't mind living.