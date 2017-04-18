Then one of the sheep did an amazing thing: it lay down and rolled it's body over the cattle grid, then stood at the other side staring at the rest of the group. They didn't follow, and eventually drifted away.
I've never seen or heard of that happening before or since. I sometimes wonder if that sheep was some kind of once-in-a-generation freak: a kind of Leonardo da Vinci outlier.
I like sheep.
[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cattle_grid
> While these barriers are usually effective for cattle,[23] they can fail due to ingenious animals. Sheep searching for food have been known to roll over grids, jump across them, step carefully into the spaces[24] or run along the side of grids as wide as 8 feet (2.4 m).
[24] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rIbZWblPaA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1m2HJpGtv70
Not unlike us. There's a striking resemblence between that video and the many, many 'fail' videos featuring humans.
Nope. What it looks like is that the lamb fell, but was alive in the end. The mother chased down the hillside, and found it without injury.
I was surprised as well, but it looks like sheep can survive little tumbles like that.
Well, thanks to the internet, now we have a choice of herds.
Goats are fascinating. Sheep largely keep to themselves.
Goats make great pets.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pygmy_goat
I don't own sheep but did spend some time with them and came to the same conclusion. However I also don't think that research is incorrect. As such I am assuming the missing link is the learning part: is it possible they are capable enough but being in a herd suppresses this / has no use for it so it doesn't come out? Due to lack of stimulants, lack of apparent need to learn something?
[1] http://www.ansi.okstate.edu/breeds/sheep/
Tenacious is good. Stubborn is not.
I worked in a farm as a teenager. Getting sheep out of trouble was a secondary duty.
Highlights:
- One managed to hang itself from a large garbage can full of grain when a kid left it open. It literally jumped up to try and get in, and got stuck on rim.
- Remember the Disney "chip and dale" episode where they borrowed Donald Duck's sailboat to get nuts from a tree on a little island? 3 sheep tried to do that without a boat and drowned.
- Another somehow impaled itself on farm machinery in the middle of a 10 acre field. No idea why.
What? I was under the impression that humans could generally remember long-term hundreds of faces, if not thousands. You may not always be able to remember everyone's name, but you remember their face.
The idea of someone not being able to remember even fifty individual faces sounds bizarre to me, unless we're talking about a person with a serious mental handicap.
As an anecdote, I used to work with large groups of children (summer camps & sports programs). I would allow myself one day to learn all of the new kids' names, which was > 50 at the start of any new thing.
I don't remember all of their names now, after 10-15 years, but I assure you that you could give me a lineup (of them at the time) and I could pick out the kids I worked with. Hundreds and hundreds of them.
I wouldn't have a 100% success rate, no doubt, but I think a very good one.
[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cattle_grid