Ask HN: Any solution for implementing native ads to ionic/Cordova app?
Elect2
227 days ago
Seems all popular ad networks(Admob, etc..) provide native ads format, but do not support Cordova.
Sujan
226 days ago
Just google e.g. "admob cordova". There are several plugins. Some of them also have Ionic Native "plugins", also easily googleable. If you need help with installation and configuration, forum.ionicframework.com or StackOverflow is probably a better place to ask for that.
