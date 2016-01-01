> How do we reduce the time to establish a secure connection? The simplest way to solve this is to terminate the TLS connection close to the user using a CDN edge, but this would mean the data travelling between the CDN edge and the site’s server is unencrypted and thus not secure.
This is not correct. CDN edge nodes typically establish persistent connections (HTTP keep-alive) with the backend servers, which would avoid extra TLS (and TCP) handshakes.
I know that there is a large attack surface (the connection ends being compromised, the latest online bank-heist in Brazil), funky certificates, and so on and so forth.. but going back from encryption because of 1 second??
I'm curious if there's a difference between latency-related bounces on the initial page load vs. the first interaction on the page. Take Google for example: They lose users if search results come back slowly. But is the same true if the front page loads in 500ms?
On that note, do non-technical users even realize that when they click a link, they are waiting on the destination server to respond?
Yes, speed is important but decouple these two points. Nobody would say, "Eating food might be a bad idea because food can make you fat."
While it is generally possible to receive a free certificate from a trusted provider today, that does not mean that things won't change in a month or a year or five years.
But in the real world when you travel around you will face HTTPS websites you cannot access because your company fucked up the network (replaces certs), countries force you to use software to replace the certs, country-wide firewalls that make HTTPS ultra-slow.
Outside of the SV bubble, many sites just offer HTTP and HTTPS. And that's good. After all, many websites just present some text and pics, and you don't have to input any data at all - if you don't rely on some evil ISP, HTTP is enough for that. And even Amazon.com was HTTP-only (beside the login page) from 1994 to 2016. It's time to change your ISP, if you are unhappy with it.
And who hosts servers in Australia? (lovely country, but a bit far from the rest of the world no?). At least do the benchmark with servers/users from USA/EU (and possibly Asia if you have enough visitors from there).
This title/post is clearly meant to create a rage post and get visibility. Shame...
