Ask HN: Are there open source course hosting platforms?
2 points by pixelfeeder 217 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



Hello pixelfeeder: Can you pls reach me at sercan at sercanyilmaz dot com


https://sandstorm.io/


How is sandstorm a course hosting platform? It's more like cloudron and yunohost...




