Need Advice on building a product for US market

I am a co-founder at an India based hardware startup. We build routers that can bond multiple 3G and 4G connections together and give you a higher combined bandwidth output. Simply put you can insert AT&T, T-mobile, and a Verizon SIM into our device and get an aggregated output of about 20-40Mbps(depending on signal strength). Our product currently is aimed at the B2B segment in India and other developing countries. We are exploring the possibility of building a consumer grade version specifically for the US market. Something on the lines of Karma wifi, but with multiple redundancies built in and giving a higher bandwidth output. We provide high-speed internet in last mile delivery, where there is no feasibility for wireline internet and you require high-speed internet on the go. The device would cost less than 300 USD and will have built in battery and can accommodate 3 cellular connections. The form factor will be similar to a power bank. I am looking for advice from people who currently live in the US and who understand markets there. What is the possibility of this device selling in the US? Do you see a market there? kindly advice. Personally, never traveled outside India. So kindly share your thoughts and opinions