Show HN: The simplest SpeedTest android app (play.google.com)
7 points by egcodes 217 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



Looks great!

GitHub repo here: https://github.com/egcodes/speedTestApp

It seems to use speedtest.net servers [0]. That's convenient (many servers around the globe), but, on the other hand – i'm not sure if Ookla would be happy about it. They display a lot of ads in their web [1] and mobile app [2], presumably to pay for a part of bandwidth costs…

[0] https://github.com/egcodes/speedTestApp/commit/cb0abfa4a6bac...

[1] http://www.speedtest.net/

[2] http://www.speedtest.net/mobile


Thanks.

I dont think it's a problem. Otherwise I think it would be protected by authentication methods.


looks nice




