Can someone explain to me how Apple is going to consolidate this lightning headphone jack situation on the iPhone 7 and its line of products going forward? How is a proprietary jack going to be prevalent on devices from other manufacturers and how are they going to motivate the purchase of 3rd party headphones with lightning if they're only going to work with Apple products? Why did they not go with USB-C? Why are they not selling a lightning female to headphone jack adapter for the majority of Macs already out there? Does Apple believe that the way forward is wireless or bust?








