The impact of ad blockers on the Internet
voxeu.org
3 points
by
cuchoi
211 days ago
cuchoi
211 days ago
"(...) Using data on site traffic and the proportion of users with ad blockers engaged, it argues that ad blocking initially increases traffic, but as ad revenues decline and sites are less inclined to invest in content, the pattern reverses and visitor numbers decline."
Search: