Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Slovak Radio Building (alluringworld.com)
58 points by curtis 209 days ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite



Nice to see something from my country to appear on HN, apart from aeromobil and ESET Antivirus.


"Inside the building there is one concert hall with a large concert organ, and the whole interior has been left as it was 30 years ago, so the interior is being cared for, but it still looks like a socialist museum."

Hold on... the existence of a concert hall for the performance of classical music equipped with a fairly serious looking organ does not strike me as being especially Soviet. For example, my home venue...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symphony_Hall,_Birmingham

The building described in the OA looks wonderful! They should capitalise on it!


> the existence of a concert hall for the performance of classical music equipped with a fairly serious looking organ does not strike me as being especially Soviet.

I took the "still looks like a socialist museum" to be referring to the second part of the sentence: "the whole interior has been left as it was 30 years ago".


The Soviet Union was always big on culture - often for nationalistic reasons.

After Stalinism subsided, the USSR spent a small fortune promoting Russian culture, esp. classical music, at home and abroad.

E.g. Warsaw in Poland was "gifted" a huge Palace of Culture and Science, which included a concert hall which was used for classical and pop concerts.


>does not strike me as being especially Soviet

Czechoslovakia was not part of the Soviet Union.


I stand corrected and reminded.


you should check out also UFO bridge in same city, interesting commie architecture and right next to it Hong Kong residential area of central Europe


It looks like the Chinese pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai expo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China_pavilion_at_Expo_2010


It looks kinda like the Big Sight:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Bigsite_Tokyo2012.JPG


Very cool! I've been working on getting the short wave radio working on my boat and one of the stations I've been excited to tune has been radio Slovak, neat to see their headquarters here. reminds me somewhat of this building near IAD airport - http://bit.ly/2oBIzpK




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: