A video of SpaceVim's mapping guide feature
2 points
by
wsdjeg
207 days ago
3 comments
wsdjeg
207 days ago
I have implement this feature in
https://github.com/SpaceVim/SpaceVim/pull/458
lahvak
207 days ago
de fsck? I see what looks like a scree full of random garbage with something very slowly happening on the status line, but I have no idea what to look for.
wsdjeg
207 days ago
what do you see? you can not open the video?
