Postmortem of Game Programming with Digital Mars’ D Programming Language (2008) (gamedev.net)
8 points by douche 206 days ago



Lots of random 'Æ' and 'ö' characters strewn throughout the article... Did anyone proof read this?


I think it got mangled during one of their site upgrades in the past decade.




