Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Postmortem of Game Programming with Digital Mars’ D Programming Language (2008)
(
gamedev.net
)
8 points
by
douche
207 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
DowsingSpoon
206 days ago
Lots of random 'Æ' and 'ö' characters strewn throughout the article... Did anyone proof read this?
douche
206 days ago
I think it got mangled during one of their site upgrades in the past decade.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: