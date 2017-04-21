Hacker News
Apple has hired the guy who 3-D printed his own brain tumor
cnbc.com
3 points
by
mayava
206 days ago
1 comment
favorite
bootload
206 days ago
Where is the Google Maps, Facebook, or Dropbox for health?
Interesting question. More details of Keatings efforts in this article ~
https://www.vox.com/2015/5/2/8532381/steven-keating
