|Where/how to host a web site and database?
11 points by JKCalhoun 205 days ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite
|I am not so keen on maintaining my own server but I need a database backend to my web sites in order for them to function. I have used PostgreSQL to date (but am okay trying other databases) and write code to talk between client and server in PGP. I want to host it as cheap as possible (since I get no traffic currently).
What are people using?
