Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Where/how to host a web site and database?
11 points by JKCalhoun 206 days ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite
I am not so keen on maintaining my own server but I need a database backend to my web sites in order for them to function. I have used PostgreSQL to date (but am okay trying other databases) and write code to talk between client and server in PGP. I want to host it as cheap as possible (since I get no traffic currently).

What are people using?




https://www.nearlyfreespeech.net/

Extremely low cost, shared hosting but allows persistent processes. Can use MySQL databases.


You could use Google App Engine if you are comfortable transitioning to a NoSQL database. Free for a certain amount of storage/accesses, cut off at your limit or pay as you go.


You can use hosted posrgres or mysql with app engine!


Good to know! I had no idea about that. I'll have to check it out.


does sql has a free tier access now ?


GCE does not do the free tier for most stuff in the same way AWS does, it's more like they give you $300 and let you spend it on whatever.

That said I think the cheapest sql instance type is like $7. If your project isn't worth $7 it should likely just be kept locally until it is ;)


I'm simply using Heroku free tier for both hosting and database, which is PostgreSQL.

It is really simple to setup although you get some delay due to their "sleeping dyno" system. [0]

[0] https://devcenter.heroku.com/articles/free-dyno-hours#dyno-s...


I use digital ocean or Vultr depending on how much memory I need.

I use cloud9 to develop on them and then host the app on cloud9 or Vultr too.


Can you talk about how you use cloud9?


I link cloud9 up to one of the instances so I don't have to SSH directly. I can be on any machine and log into the cloud machines by logging into cloud9. The key etc is out on the cloud9 machine but not on the machine I am using at the moment.

I have a bunch of machines in a few cities so I don't have to keep all the environments at home and at work in sync.


I've had a good experience with 99cents.net's $10/year shared hosting on low-volume type stuff.


Linode.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: