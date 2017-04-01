Of course, some people don't need prompting, though it often seems to be the case that the more eager someone is to talk about themselves the less interesting they are, and vice versa.
The set of useful people is much smaller than the set of people you can't make use of, so it's better to cut the bullshit and spend time with the useful. Unless you've got super low standards, or are so non useful yourself that you have to take whatever comes along.
Conferences are about synergy and false synergy binds the docking site that could have docked with real synergy.
Conference makers, I know your printer is slow, but my nametag having what I've declared I'm looking for is far more important than my name.
