Ask HN: What side projects are you working on? (up to date thread)
There are many similar threads with the same idea, but unfortunately most of them are over 2 years old. I'm opening a up to date thread, so you can share your newest side projects.



I'm working on a few things:

1.) Converting http://www.csvformatting.com from a front end Elm application to a full phoenix/elixir application and adding functionality

2.) Plm (https://github.com/jhartwell/Plsm) - a small mix task that generates Ecto models from pre-existing database schemas

3.) Data Mining Coursera classes

4.) Writing a book on Windows 10 C# Development


Launched https://www.formbackend.com as a way to put a contact/whatever form on your static website about a month ago. I know this idea isn't unique by any means, but wanted to build something simple using Elixir. Now I'm just working on better guides/documentation/use-cases and growing the user base. Already have around 20 ppl using it, which is very satisfying :) Listening to their input/advice and building it as we go!


Nice work. What host are you using? I'm re-writing http://www.csvformatting.com from Elm front-end only to a Phoenix app and wasn't sure where to host (probably will do something like Digital Ocean)




