He's a PhD student of Habermas of Frankfurt School of critical theory fame. No doubt a gross simplification, but one can safely presume that he's more supportive of the left in US politics.
Regardless, based on his having had such training, my educated guess is that Karp is more intuitively aware and sensitive to what one's particular actions and participation in a society's public sphere entail for its ideology and culture than many of us, not to mention Trump.
Still another PR disaster for Palantir tho'.
