Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to turn AI into an extension of our brains
3 points
by
goshx
204 days ago
gricardo99
204 days ago
Given how inevitable it seems for any computer system to have critical security vulnerabilities, I just find it surprising that anyone is seriously contemplating this level of computer/human integration. Already it seems stronger AI will be (is?) able to predict and manipulate people's behavior. With direct access to your brain this goes from creepy and worrying to downright dystopian and apocalyptic. And I don't necessarily mean that in a Skynet kind of way. Someone (or something) will find a zero-day against Neuralink that could throw humanity into a pit of despair.
itburnslikeice
204 days ago
be optimistic as Elon Musk, I mean remember the Facebook satellite launch with SpaceX ? nah who remembers that stuff, let's all connect our last place of privacy with an computer how bad can it get ?
