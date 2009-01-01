It's full of companies like Coinbase and blockchain bragging about number of accounts/wallets but I've yet to see any of them report MAU.
Companies like Bitpay talking about massive use growth using % figures and no absolutes and constantly changing some part of what they report on so it cannot be compared.
SCI/Rebit regularly talks about how they can't give actual figures to their volume because they don't want to attract too much attention yet spend half their time posting to forums with % increases and bragging about how fast they are growing and how huge they are.
Cointip spent years bragging about growth and how much volume they were doing before suddenly shutting up shop.
The only companies in the space that show any real information are the exchanges and Openbazaar and in the case of the later I'm sure they wouldn't if they could hide it.
input metrics are things that you can impact directly (like site speed - which, if improved, will likely indirectly improve the outputs)
from Jeff Bezos 2009 shareholder statement:
360 of the 452 goals will have a direct impact on customer experience.
The word revenue is used eight times and free cash flow is used only four times.
In the 452 goals, the terms net income, gross profit or margin, and operating profit are not used once.
There are no benchmarks that cannot be gamed.
But you are making the point that the OP made. You need to pair your metric with an opposing one.
Nobody honest person is going to say "we'll increase time on site by decreasing load time". But on my current project, I've had to take into account that the improved load speed and UX has kept time on site the same. This is actually an improvement as uses are able to interact with the app quicker and therefore their relative active time on site is higher.
"When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure."
1) Vanity metric: great. First page on HN.
2) Clarity metric (getting right type of readers and subscribers): not so much. Since I do not think target audience like "sign up" pop ups in the middle of reading the blog.
One is at least understandable. The second resulted in me closing the tab because fuck you.
In my experience the key decision makers see the reality of the situation and care about measuring what's actually going on.