Django deployment in 2017 - what are the best practices?

Safaribooksonline.com has a video [1] from Jacob Kaplan-Moss about how to deploy a Django app. This video is from 2010. It refers to a site [2] that has a list of many relevant aspects. Now the workshop mentions things like virtual machines, vagrant (as deployment environments) or Fabric and other tools for deployment automation. I was wondering how much has changed since then. I can think of Docker replacing Vagrant. Or Heroku or AWS instead of renting a dedicated physical server for deployment (or virtual machines). Or using Ansible or Chef / Puppet instead of Capistrano or Fabric. But what else has changed? What is still relevant? What is done differently? What is the state of the art in 2017 for deploying a production ready Django app. --- [1] "Django deployment workshop", https://www.safaribooksonline.com/library/view/django-deployment-workshop/9781449396442/ [2] "infrastructure of modern websites", https://randomfoo.net/2009/01/28/infrastructure-for-modern-web-sites