Ask HN: What would you be doing if you didn't have to work for a living?
4 points by sendos 204 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Assuming you're a programmer, researcher, or an entrepreneur (which I assume is a good chunk of HN readers), what would you be doing if you had enough money that you didn't have to work for a living?

Would you still be doing what you are currently doing (programming, research, entrepreneurship, other) or would you retreat to some other hobby, such as traveling, painting, etc?

One of the reasons I'm asking is I'm wondering if, in a world where everybody has a guaranteed income, would more technological or scientific progress be made (since people are now free to pursue this without worrying about their mortgage/rent/food) or would less progress be made (since there is no strong profit motive to motivate people to do all the hard work)?




I'd teach kids how to program or build things. Basically I'd spend my time transferring my knowledge to others or building things people need. Im already doing that whenever I have a chance. In fact right now I'm going to teach languages for free.


If I had guaranteed enough income to survive, I'd still be working and I suspect that most people would. Probably a bit fewer hours so that I could focus on hobby research a bit more, but that all depends on the resulting labor market.




