Ask HN: What would you be doing if you didn't have to work for a living?

Assuming you're a programmer, researcher, or an entrepreneur (which I assume is a good chunk of HN readers), what would you be doing if you had enough money that you didn't have to work for a living? Would you still be doing what you are currently doing (programming, research, entrepreneurship, other) or would you retreat to some other hobby, such as traveling, painting, etc? One of the reasons I'm asking is I'm wondering if, in a world where everybody has a guaranteed income, would more technological or scientific progress be made (since people are now free to pursue this without worrying about their mortgage/rent/food) or would less progress be made (since there is no strong profit motive to motivate people to do all the hard work)?